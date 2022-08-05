What China’s Exercises Show About Its Military PowerExBulletin



As Beijing conducts military exercises around Taiwan in the wake of a controversial visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it brings to bear far more powerful naval, air force and missile capabilities than it developed a quarter-century ago during the last major . The crisis over the self-governing island.

The military drills, which began hours after Pelosi left on Wednesday and are expected to continue into the weekend, serve as a stark reminder of how far China’s military has come since 1995-96, when Beijing fired missiles near Taiwan. and directed the mariner. exercises, including amphibious operations of the kind that would be necessary for a full-scale invasion of the island.

At the time, China’s military “was more of the ’70s, early ’80s” in terms of capabilities and modernization, says Anthony Cordesman, a national security analyst with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. It was “ineffective as a fighting force,” he says.

Not anymore, experts say. China’s navy has transitioned from a coastal patrol force to a fleet that includes aircraft carriers and submarines and is capable of operating far from the mainland. Its fighter jets, while not as capable as the latest American models, are not far behind them.



China’s current generation of fighter jets is still based on Soviet designs, mainly the Su-27 and its successor, the Su-35, from the 1970s and 1980s, says Robert Haddick, a senior visiting fellow at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and author of Fire in the Water: China, the Americas, and the Future of the Pacific. “But they’ve improved, improved, improved over this entire period of time,” he says.

“The Su-35 is roughly equivalent to the US Air Force’s F-15E Strike Eagle” and can carry a variety of anti-ship and ground attack weapons in addition to air-to-air capability, Haddick say.

The planes have better avionics, radars and weapons than their Soviet-era counterparts, says Lonnie Henley, a retired intelligence officer and lecturer at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.

It says a small number of more sophisticated aircraft that China claims have stealth capabilities are also said to be ready to fly. “They look like a stealth fighter,” he says, but admits it’s hard to say at this point whether they come close to matching the reduced radar signature of aircraft such as NATO’s F-35.



China’s gains make it a growing threat to US operations in the Pacific

Meanwhile, China’s anti-ship cruise missiles “are more capable than those of the United States. [and] more numerous,” according to Haddick.

“They now pose a major threat to US naval operations west of Guam,” where a major US naval base is located, he says.

In the event of a shooting war, US surface ships, including its aircraft carriers, could find themselves in the crosshairs, he says. The same is true of China’s aircraft carriers, two of which are currently considered “combat ready” and a third still being equipped.

“They’re smaller carriers” compared to the American giants, Haddick says. But unlike the US, China is not trying to project naval power globally. At least not yet, he says. According to Haddick, the aircraft carriers “are not designed to reach the United States,” but “if you combine them with the deployments [China has] made in the Pacific Islands, they certainly represent a capability that is a threat.”

Peking destroyer Type 055, “the largest surface combatant currently under construction in the world”, it is being compared to its American and British counterparts.

Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, says China’s underground capabilities are also a concern for American war planners. “Their diesel submarine fleet has come a long way,” he says, admitting that “it’s not as good in the open ocean as our capabilities because it’s not primarily a nuclear-powered fleet.”

“But for the turbulent waters of the western Pacific not far from the country’s territory,” says O’Hanlon., The subs “would definitely be one of their big aces in the hole.”

China is also close to the US when it comes to cyber and space

China’s space and cyber capabilities could also be formidable in the event of war, O’Hanlon says. “Their ability to interfere with our space operations, their ability to target using their space capabilities and of course their cyber warfare capabilities are all, I would say, only half a level below ours and capable of caused quite a serious problem.”

However, China has not been involved in an armed conflict since 1979, when it clashed with Vietnam. Her troops have not been tested in battle.

“No one knows until an action happens whether the training program was that appropriate or not,” Haddick says. “And so it remains a mystery even to the Chinese themselves, I’m sure.”