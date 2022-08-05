Taiwan Taiex rises 2%, RBI decision on forward rate





SINGAPORE Taiwan shares led gains in Asia-Pacific markets as investors shrugged off China’s military drills following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Taiwan’s Taiex jumped 2.27% to 15,036.04, with chip maker TSMC up 3.2%. The index traded lower this week as US-China tensions rose during Pelosi’s trip. Markets appeared unsettled by China’s drills around Taiwan, although Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Chinese missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone and called the military drills a “serious problem”. according to an NBC News report. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.87% to 28175.87 and the Topix index gained 0.85% to 1947.17. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.92%. Stock picks and investment trends from CNBC Pro: The Reserve Bank of India announced that it would raise rates by 50 basis points to 5.4%. Of 63 respondents in a Reuters poll, 26 expected that result, while 20 predicted a rise of 35 points. “We think the optimal policy anchor will require at least another 50bp hike,” Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, wrote in a note on Friday ahead of the decision. He pointed to underlying inflation risks. and a tough Fed. “All told, it is in the RBI’s interest to front-load a 50bp rather than save 15bp-25bp but squander the macro stability stemming from the May/June hikes,” he said. After the announcement, the Nifty 50 was 0.25% higher and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.3% in afternoon trade on Friday. The Indian rupee traded at 79.127 per dollar. Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 85.68 points, or 0.26%, to 32,726.82. The S&P 500 was almost flat at 4,151.94 at the close. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.41% to 12,720.58. Friday’s jobs report is expected to show that 258,000 jobs were added in the US last month, according to estimates by Dow Jones economists. That’s down from the 372,000 added in June. Coins and oil of The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 105.878 after a recent drop from around 106.5. The Japanese yen changed hands at 133.29 per dollar. The Australian dollar was at $0.6966, after a sharp decline from over $0.7 on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude was 0.76% higher at $89.21 a barrel, after falling 2.3% in the previous session. Brent crude futures gained 0.64% to $94.72 a barrel after ending Thursday’s session 2.75% lower at $94.12 a barrel. Both benchmarks hit their lowest levels in the month.

