Fire in a nightclub in Thailand: 14 people died in a fire that engulfed a building





The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the Mountain B nightclub, a one-story building in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok. and about 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the city of Pattaya, a popular tourist destination, Thai police said.

Police Colonel Wuttipong Somjai told CNN that the fire happened during a live music show and burn injuries ranged from “slight to severe.”

All those who died were Thai nationals, he confirmed. Rescue officials said one of the dead was a 17-year-old boy, the youngest fatality identified so far.

Col. Somjai said that investigations into the cause of the fire were underway.

People could not escape Nattanit Pikulkaew said she was at the nightclub to celebrate her brother’s birthday and was near the stage when a woman ran screaming that the roof was on fire. Seconds later, she saw that the speakers on stage were on fire. “Within a short time, the fire had spread to the ceiling,” she told CNN, adding that as audience members tried to leave, the entrance to the club was blocked. “I saw people trying to break through the glass walls, but they were too thick,” she said. Her brother suffered severe burns and is in critical condition; his friend died inside the building. Raphon Namtham, a local musician who regularly performs at the nightclub on Monday nights, told CNN the venue opened two months ago and had become popular with locals for its live band performances, which took place nightly from 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. “Customers come to drink and dance,” he said. He was not at the nightclub when the fire broke out, but said the front door was the only point of entry and exit for patrons. Musicians entered and exited through the back door, which would be locked during performances, he said. He added that the ceiling of the night club was lined with acoustic panels which were highly flammable. Namtham said the group Taew Waew had been performing at the time of the fire and that its replacement singer and keyboardist were among those who died. He said the drummer was on a ventilator on life support at a nearby hospital. Photos from a local search operation Rescue Sattahip showed badly burned seats inside the scene.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/04/asia/thailand-chonburi-nightclub-fire-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos