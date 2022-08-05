China suspends cooperation with US on a number of issues, sanctions Pelosi for Taiwan trip





The measures include the cancellation of upcoming phone calls and meetings between Chinese and US defense leaders, for which future dates were not announced, and the cancellation of annual naval meetings under the China-US naval consultation mechanism.

China also suspended cooperation on the repatriation of illegal immigrants, legal assistance in criminal cases and fighting international crimes, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Friday.

It suspended its anti-drug cooperation with the US, which has already been strained in recent years. The US has blamed China for failing to stop synthetic opioids from reaching the US as Beijing and Washington disagree on how to combat the problem.

China’s foreign ministry also said it would suspend talks on climate change, a key area of ​​cooperation despite escalating tensions in recent years.

The moves come after Beijing announced it would sanction Pelosi and her immediate family for visiting Taiwan, and as she grew military exercises and fighter jet incursions around the island. Earlier Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry condemned Pelosi for what it described as her “vicious and provocative actions,” saying her trip to Taiwan amounted to “serious interference in China’s internal affairs.” US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan, ignoring China’s serious concerns and strong opposition, seriously interfering in China’s internal affairs, seriously undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously violating the one-China principle and seriously threatening peace and tranquility. stability in the Taiwan Strait,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday. “In response to Pelosi’s outrageous and provocative actions, China has decided to impose sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family,” the statement said. Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on Wednesday, when she met President Tsai Ing-wen and other leaders, has sparked outrage. of China The Communist Party, which sees the self-governing democratic island as its territory, despite never having controlled it. At a news conference in Tokyo during the final stop of her Asia tour, Pelosi struck a defiant tone, saying China had sought to isolate Taiwan from the international community but would not prevent US officials from traveling there. “We will not allow (China) to isolate Taiwan,” the California Democrat said Friday. “They’re not making our travel schedule.” Ahead of the visit, Beijing had warned it would take “strong measures” if Pelosi went ahead, and with her departure it launched live-fire military drills and fired missiles over Taiwan for the first time. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said that as of 11 a.m. on Friday, several Chinese military aircraft and warships had conducted exercises around the Taiwan Strait and crossed the median line – halfway between the island and mainland China. Taiwan’s military responded with radio warnings, air patrol forces, naval vessels and shore-based missile systems, the ministry said. On Thursday, China sent 22 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), all of which crossed the median line. A number of countries, including the G7 grouping of some of the world’s largest economies, have criticized China’s drills, urging Beijing not to change the status quo in the region. In her remarks Friday, Pelosi said the visit to Taiwan was about maintaining the status quo. “It’s about the Taiwan Relations Act, the US-China policy, all the pieces of legislation and the agreements that have decided what our relationship is — to have peace in the Taiwan Strait and to have the status quo prevail,” she said. Pelosi dismissed suggestions by some critics that her visit was more about glossing over her legacy than benefiting the island, calling the claim “ridiculous.” She noted Taiwan’s “free and open democracy,” successful economy and relatively progressive LGBTQ rights. “It’s not about me — it’s about them,” she added. “This is about Taiwan, and I’m proud to have worked over the years to show the concerns they have with mainland China.” Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on Friday for an immediate halt to China’s drills, saying they were “a serious matter concerning the security of our country and its people”. Earlier, Japan filed a formal complaint after five Chinese missiles landed in its Exclusive Economic Zone. Amid worsening relations, China canceled a planned meeting between the Chinese and Japanese foreign ministers. On Thursday, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li summoned envoys to China from European countries, the EU and Japan in protest at their statements regarding Taiwan. The G7 statement “distorts the facts” and is a “blatant political provocation”, said Deng, who accused the countries involved of meddling in China’s internal affairs. Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was the first by a House speaker in 25 years, since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich’s visit in 1997. Her Asia tour also included stops in Malaysia, Singapore, Korea South and Japan.

