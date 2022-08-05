International
Report: Ukrainian bases in communities endangering civilians
POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) Ukrainian forces have exposed civilians to Russian attacks at times by basing themselves in schools, residential buildings and other locations in populated areas.according to an Amnesty International report published on Thursday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy angrily denounced the report, saying Amnesty International tries to amnesty the terrorist state and shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim.
If you give manipulative reports, Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, then you share responsibility for people’s deaths with them.
AP reporters observed several scenes in recent weeks that mirrored Amnesty’s researchers’ findings, including the aftermath of gun attacks in eastern Ukraine where Ukrainian fighters, their vehicles or items such as ammunition were at the sites of the attack.
In two locations, the AP was told that a soldier or soldiers had been killed. In a third, emergency workers blocked reporters from filming victims of a Russian attack on a residential building, which was unusual; locals said military personnel had been staying there.
In a report published on ThursdayAmnesty International said its researchers, between April and July, found evidence of Ukrainian forces launching attacks from inside residential areas as well as basing themselves on civilian buildings in 19 towns and villages in three regions.
Amnesty also said it found Ukrainian forces using hospitals as military bases in five countries, in clear violation of international humanitarian law. The report noted that parties to a conflict should avoid locating, to the maximum extent possible, military objectives in or near densely populated areas.
Fighters should also remove civilians from the vicinity of military targets and warn of possible attacks, the report said, adding that possible alternatives were available that would not endanger civilians, such as military bases or densely forested areas nearby. , or other structures further away from dwellings. areas.
At the same time, its authors emphasized that the Ukrainian army’s practice of placing military targets inside populated areas in no way justifies indiscriminate Russian attacks.
Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly searched for the remaining residents of the Donetsk region to evacuate, but starting from somewhere else it’s not that easy. Tens of thousands of people who fled their homes since the Russian invasion have returned because they were left without support or felt unwelcome.
The AP reported last week that one evacuee was killed in a rocket attack two days after returning home to the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk. Neighbors expressed anger that Ukrainian fighters had set up a base in their residential area on the outskirts of the city. As AP reporters peered into the missile crater, a uniformed fighter left the adjacent ground and questioned their presence.
In the town of Kramatorsk, closer to the front line, residents told the AP after an attack on a residential area that soldiers had been stationed there. AP saw soldiers entering and exiting an apartment building in Kramatorsk hit by a separate strike.
And in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, AP saw soldiers and military vehicles at a teaching university that was hit. Soldiers and supplies were also present at a school for the disabled where a Russian attack left two craters in the schoolyard.
In addition to eyewitness accounts, Amnesty International relied on satellite imagery and remote sensing. His researchers heard fire coming from nearby Ukrainian positions while examining damaged residential areas in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Donbas regions. The Donbass region, which consists of Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, is where the most intense fighting has taken place since April.
The mother of a man killed in a rocket attack in a village near Mykolaiv told researchers that Ukrainian forces had been staying in a house near them. Researchers found military uniforms and equipment there, according to the report.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba released a video statement denouncing the report as unfair and expressing his anger about it.
Such behavior by AI is not about seeking the truth and bringing it to the world, it is about creating a false balance between a criminal and a victim, between a country that is destroying the civilian population by hundreds of thousands, (it is destroying) entire cities and areas and a country that is desperately defending itself, saving its people and the continent from this invasion, Kuleba said.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov also spoke out in a Facebook post.
Any attempt to casually equate unprovoked Russian aggression with Ukrainian self-defense, as done in the Amnesty International report, is evidence of a loss of relevance and a way to destroy their authority, Reznikov wrote.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, in turn, accused the group on Twitter of participating in a disinformation and propaganda campaign by Moscow to discredit Ukraine’s armed forces.
Russian state and pro-Kremlin media have widely cited the report, whose findings somewhat align with Moscow’s official narrative.. Russia has justified attacks on civilian areas by claiming that Ukrainian fighters are setting up firing positions there.
We were talking about this all the time, calling the actions of the armed forces of Ukraine the tactics of using the civilian population as human shields, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in Telegram of the report.
Ukrainian soldiers are also routinely stationed in schools, Amnesty said. Although schools in Ukraine have been closed since the Russian occupation, most are close to residential neighborhoods. Rights group researchers found soldiers or evidence of military activity in 22 of the 29 schools visited.
In at least three cities, after Russian bombings of schools, Ukrainian soldiers moved to other nearby schools, putting surrounding neighborhoods at risk of similar attacks, the report said.
The full extent of the case is unknown. A Human Rights Watch report last month identified three cases where Ukrainian forces were deployed in residential homes and four cases where Russian forces set up military bases in populated areas of Ukraine.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-donetsk-amnesty-international-7eb46d7e7cd2205403f7bf45ad7122cc
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
