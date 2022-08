French mayor demands Mont Blanc climbers pay 15,000 rescue and funeral deposit

(CNN) Anyone who wants to reach Europe’s highest peak, Mont Blanc, may soon have to put down a €15,000 (about $15,300) deposit to cover possible rescue and funeral costs under plans announced by a local mayor. fed up with the “disdain” of risk-taking. climbers. Jean-Marc Peillex, mayor of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, a town on the French side, says many unqualified climbers are gambling with their lives on the mountain, where recent hot weather has made conditions more unfaithful. “The municipality of Saint-Gervais plans to take measures tailored to the irresponsibility of some and the risks they pose to rescuers,” Peillex said in a statement. I tweet. According to the mayor, the €15,000 deposit corresponds to “the average cost of a rescue (€10,000) and the burial costs of a victim (€5,000). “It is unacceptable that it is the French taxpayer who bears these costs,” said Peillex, adding that those who make the climb now do so “with death in their backpacks.” “Russian Rutleta” Due to “extremely dangerous” conditions along the Couloir du Goter – a particularly challenging section also known as the Corridor of Death – Peillex said reaching the top of Mont Blanc via a popular path known as the Voie Royale, or Royal Road, was strongly advised against. Climbing Mont Blanc has been made more dangerous by heavy rockfall and a period of drought and heat waves, he added. The mayor accused the 50 or so “pseudo-climbers” who traversed the route in July of “playing the latest game in fashion: Russian roulette!” His statement said gendarmes in a helicopter used a megaphone to make a group of Romanian climbers turn back from an attempt to summit Mont Blanc using a megaphone on July 30. On the Italian side of the mountain, the mayor of the ski resort town of Courmayeur, Roberto Rota, has described Peillex’s disposal plan as “surreal”. In comments confirmed by his press office, Rota told the Corriere della Sera daily that “the mountain is not property”. “We, as administrators, can limit ourselves to reporting sub-optimal road conditions, but asking for a deposit to get to the top is surreal,” he said. “The decision to close a path, a road, is taken if there is an objective risk”. Main image credit: Philippe Desmazes/AFP via Getty Images

