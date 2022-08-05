The White House summoned the Chinese ambassador to condemn the provocations after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan





“Following China’s actions overnight, we summoned PRC Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to demarche him regarding the PRC’s provocative actions. We condemned the PRC’s military actions, which are irresponsible, contrary to our goal of long for maintaining peace and stability and across the Taiwan Strait,” National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said in a statement to CNN.

The decision to summon Qin came after days of warnings for China not to escalate tensions in the region following the speaker’s visit to the self-governing island, which the Chinese Communist Party considers its territory despite never having controlled it. It represents a shift from the White House’s stance on the trip before it took place, when officials tried privately to warn Pelosi about the potential ramifications of the visit and how it could damage US-China relations. The meeting was reported for the first time from The Washington Post.

In the days since Pelosi left Taiwan, China has taken multiple belligerent steps, both diplomatic and military.

On the diplomatic front, Beijing is sanctioning Pelosi and her immediate family and said Friday it would suspend cooperation with Washington on several issues, including combating the climate crisis.

The pause in climate talks between the US and China is symbolically significant for the two countries’ bilateral relations, because the climate crisis was one of the few areas where the US and China had continued to cooperate in recent years, even during times of geopolitical tension. adults. . The US and China announced in Glasgow last year a bilateral agreement to cooperate on the climate crisis, widely seen as a progressive step that would allow China to work on key issues — such as cutting methane emissions — without having need to join the global agreements it had. showed resistance to. The nations’ climate representatives had been in regular communication to build on that agreement. Taiwan’s defense ministry said Chinese warships and aircraft conducted exercises in waters around the island and that Chinese forces crossed the median line – halfway between the island and mainland China – in a move the ministry called a “highly provocative act”. Two Chinese drones also flew close to Japan on Thursday, prompting the country’s Air Self-Defense Force to shoot down warplanes in response, according to a statement from Tokyo’s Defense Ministry. Kirby said the White House told Qin that the U.S. does not want a crisis in the region and reiterated that there has been no change in the U.S.’s “One China” policy and that Washington recognizes the People’s Republic of China as its only legitimate government. China. “We also made it clear that the United States is prepared for whatever Beijing chooses to do. We will not seek and do not want a crisis. At the same time, we will not be deterred from operating in the seas and skies of Western Pacific. , in accordance with international law, as we have done for decades — supporting Taiwan and defending a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kirby said in the statement. NSC Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell met with Qin, according to a source familiar with the matter. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Friday that the US has repeatedly conveyed to China that “we do not seek and will not provoke a crisis”. He called China’s latest actions “provocative” and “a significant escalation.” The president’s visit, he said, was “peaceful” and “there is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and escalating military response.” Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said the visit – the first time a US House speaker had visited Taiwan in 25 years – was intended to make it “unequivocally clear” that the United States “will not to abandon” Taipei. It came at a low point in US-China relations and despite warnings from the Biden administration against a visit to the democratically-governed island. The US maintains close unofficial ties with Taiwan and is legally obligated to provide Taiwan with defensive weapons. But it remains deliberately unclear whether it would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, a policy known as “strategic ambiguity.” The US postponed a long-planned missile test because of China’s angry reaction to Pelosi’s trip. A US official told CNN that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the Defense Department to postpone the test flight of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile after China began military exercises. A senior official at the Chinese embassy in Washington said Friday that Qin “absolutely rejected the so-called condemnation” from the White House for China’s cross-military actions when he was summoned. “The only way out of this crisis is that the US side must immediately take up matters to correct its mistakes and eliminate the heavy impact of Pelosi’s visit,” Minister Jing Quan said during a virtual conference. Jing reiterated that China views Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as a “serious violation of the ‘One China’ policy.” He said they view the lawmaker’s trip as an official US government visit, noting that Pelosi flew in a plane The use of a government aircraft is standard for congressional delegations, especially for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is high in the line of presidential succession. He argued that Pelosi “knows where China’s red lines are,” but said she “still chose to deliberately provoke and challenge China’s position.” This story has been updated with additional information.

