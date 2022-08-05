International
Ukraine’s envoy warns Canada that giving up Gazprom will drag out Putin’s war
We need sanctions to deprive Russia [the] the economic ability to continue the war, Kovaliv said.
The House Foreign Affairs Committee has adjourned its summer recess to study the Trudeau government’s decision to lift sanctions on six Gazprom Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline turbines.
The machines were being serviced at Siemens Canada’s Montreal facility when the crackdown on Russia’s oil and gas sector was announced in March. Canada has since been under pressure from Germany to back down against growing energy security concerns as Europe plans to cut Russian oil imports by 90 percent before the end of the year.
There were concerns that Russia would use the blocked turbines as another excuse to cut gas flows to Germany last month during Gazprom’s annual maintenance of the Nord Stream pipeline.
Sabine Sparwasser, Germany’s ambassador to Canada, told the committee that Ukraine’s allies should consider the return of the turbines a victory. We would have lost significantly in the disinformation war if that turbine was not able to be delivered now, Sparwasser said.
The turbine is now in the western German city of Mlheim an der Ruhr.
But Gazprom has announced this won’t get it because Canadian, European Union and United Kingdom sanctions prevent them from doing so.
That turbine is located in Germany, Sparwasser told the House committee. It is very clear that it was an excuse, it was a pretext because Gazprom is not taking it and they are inventing very strange excuses not to do it.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the turbine site this week. Standing in front of the massive machine, he used the photo opportunity to poke holes in Russia’s argument that Western sanctions are blocking the delivery of essential equipment to keep gas flowing in the Russia-Germany pipeline.
The turbine is there, it can be delivered. All one has to do is say I love it and it will be there very soon, Scholz told reporters on Wednesday.
The turbine was supposed to be a measure that would allow more gas to flow, Sparwasser said. She suggested that officials were unsure whether Canada turning over the turbine would actually work to get Gazprom to increase gas supplies, she said.
We were testing what would happen.
After Canada shipped the turbine in mid-July, the Russian gas giant announced a further disruption of flow through the Nord Stream pipeline.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mlanie Joly and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson were less forthcoming when they appeared before committee members on Thursday afternoon. They stressed that the decision had been a difficult one informed by German and Ukrainian officials.
Trudeau cabinet ministers argued the move exposed Russia’s bluff.
Conservative MP James Bezan said they had been outmaneuvered and outmaneuvered by Putin.
Opposition politicians said the turbine issue should never have been used as a litmus test as Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear he wants to disrupt relations between Western countries by immobilizing their economies.
Ottawa remains under pressure from Ukraine, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and opposition parties to revoke the lifting of sanctions on the machinery.
With a turbine now in Germany, it is unclear what Russia will do next.
The war in Ukraine has placed energy security as a focal point in Canada’s foreign policy, and Ottawa has become an unexpected destination for influential world leaders.
Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, was in Montreal on Wednesday for public events and bilateral discussions with Joly.
Scholz plans to travel to Canada this month to discuss LNG, hydrogen and long-term energy opportunities between the two countries.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to visit in September.
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/04/ukraine-envoy-warns-canada-that-waiver-for-gazprom-will-drag-out-putins-war-00049993
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Amazon to buy iRobot vacuum cleaner for $1.7 billion August 5, 2022
- Why your online returns can end up in the landfill and what can you do about it? August 5, 2022
- BREAKING: Ferraro Signs 4-Year, $13 Million August 5, 2022
- Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Modi to call President Murmu later today August 5, 2022
- This maxi dress from The Drop is popular on Amazon August 5, 2022