We need sanctions to deprive Russia [the] the economic ability to continue the war, Kovaliv said.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee has adjourned its summer recess to study the Trudeau government’s decision to lift sanctions on six Gazprom Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline turbines.

The machines were being serviced at Siemens Canada’s Montreal facility when the crackdown on Russia’s oil and gas sector was announced in March. Canada has since been under pressure from Germany to back down against growing energy security concerns as Europe plans to cut Russian oil imports by 90 percent before the end of the year.

There were concerns that Russia would use the blocked turbines as another excuse to cut gas flows to Germany last month during Gazprom’s annual maintenance of the Nord Stream pipeline.

Sabine Sparwasser, Germany’s ambassador to Canada, told the committee that Ukraine’s allies should consider the return of the turbines a victory. We would have lost significantly in the disinformation war if that turbine was not able to be delivered now, Sparwasser said.

The turbine is now in the western German city of Mlheim an der Ruhr.

But Gazprom has announced this won’t get it because Canadian, European Union and United Kingdom sanctions prevent them from doing so.

That turbine is located in Germany, Sparwasser told the House committee. It is very clear that it was an excuse, it was a pretext because Gazprom is not taking it and they are inventing very strange excuses not to do it.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the turbine site this week. Standing in front of the massive machine, he used the photo opportunity to poke holes in Russia’s argument that Western sanctions are blocking the delivery of essential equipment to keep gas flowing in the Russia-Germany pipeline.

The turbine is there, it can be delivered. All one has to do is say I love it and it will be there very soon, Scholz told reporters on Wednesday.

The turbine was supposed to be a measure that would allow more gas to flow, Sparwasser said. She suggested that officials were unsure whether Canada turning over the turbine would actually work to get Gazprom to increase gas supplies, she said.

We were testing what would happen.

After Canada shipped the turbine in mid-July, the Russian gas giant announced a further disruption of flow through the Nord Stream pipeline.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mlanie Joly and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson were less forthcoming when they appeared before committee members on Thursday afternoon. They stressed that the decision had been a difficult one informed by German and Ukrainian officials.

Trudeau cabinet ministers argued the move exposed Russia’s bluff.

Conservative MP James Bezan said they had been outmaneuvered and outmaneuvered by Putin.

Opposition politicians said the turbine issue should never have been used as a litmus test as Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear he wants to disrupt relations between Western countries by immobilizing their economies.

Ottawa remains under pressure from Ukraine, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and opposition parties to revoke the lifting of sanctions on the machinery.

With a turbine now in Germany, it is unclear what Russia will do next.

The war in Ukraine has placed energy security as a focal point in Canada’s foreign policy, and Ottawa has become an unexpected destination for influential world leaders.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, was in Montreal on Wednesday for public events and bilateral discussions with Joly.

Scholz plans to travel to Canada this month to discuss LNG, hydrogen and long-term energy opportunities between the two countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to visit in September.