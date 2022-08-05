White House summons Chinese ambassador to rebuke Taiwan’s response

Comment on this story COMMENTARY

The White House has summoned China’s ambassador to condemn its escalating actions against Taiwan, the latest step in an intensifying geopolitical crisis as Washington and Beijing trade accusations after a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that angered Chinese leaders. At the White House, officials told Ambassador Qin Gang that China’s recent military actions — including firing missiles into waters around Taiwan — were “irresponsible and contrary to our long-term goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait , national Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking to reporters in Cambodia, delivered an equally pointed message to China. There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and escalating military response, he said, adding that these provocative actions are a significant escalation…They have taken dangerous acts to a new level.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls China’s military exercises unjustified, following a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) to Taiwan. (Video: Reuters)

Like other US officials, Blinken tried to balance a message that the US does not seek confrontation with a signal that it will not back down from aggressive actions by China. We will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, he said.

Rapid events have forced President Biden to manage potentially volatile confrontations between the United States and two other world powers. Even as tensions between the United States and China bubble over Pelosi’s trip, Biden is trying to keep Beijing from aiding Russia in its scorched-earth war against Ukraine.

On Friday, China said it was canceling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues, from climate change to military relations to anti-drug efforts. Beijing also announced unspecified sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family in retaliation for what it called a malicious and provocative insistence on visiting Taiwan over Beijing’s strong opposition.

Since 2020, China has imposed sanctions on former U.S. officials with increasing frequency, often as punishment for criticism of human rights abuses, but Pelosi (D-Calif.) is one of the oldest politicians Americans who have been personally punished by Beijing.

A senior Chinese Embassy official fired back Friday at the White House’s decision to recall its ambassador. Ambassador Qin Gang totally rejected the so-called condemnation of Chinese military countermeasures, Minister Jing Quan said in a statement read to reporters.

We have pointed out that it is the US side that is disturbing the peace and stability of the Taiwan Straits and the region,” Qin said. The only way out of this crisis is that the US side must immediately take measures to correct its mistakes. and eliminate the heavy impact of Pelosi’s visit.

He added that Taiwan is one of the few issues that could lead China and the United States to a conflict war.

During the meeting at the White House, the officials said, Kurt Campbell, coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs at the National Security Council, reiterated to Qin that nothing has changed about US-China policy, which recognizes the administration in Beijing. as the sole government of China.

The White House also highlighted to Qin a statement from the Group of Seven industrialized democracies, stressing that China should not use Pelosi’s visit as a pretext for aggressive action, and cited a message from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, saying called on all parties to reduce tensions and engage in dialogue.

Pelosi, for her part, remained defiant about the trip earlier this week that drew Beijing’s strong ire. China may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other countries, but they will not isolate Taiwan, she said in Tokyo, her last stop on an Asian tour.

She added that Beijing cannot dictate who can visit the island. They are not making our travel schedule. The Chinese government is not doing that, she said. Pelosi is a longtime critic of Chinese leaders, who view her with particular hostility.

The Chinese missile launches, which came shortly after Pelosi left the island, raised military tensions in the Taiwan Strait to their highest level in decades, raising fears of a dangerous miscalculation in one of the country’s most dangerous geopolitical flashpoints. loaded in the world. They came at a time when US-China relations were already strained by disputes over trade, human rights and other issues, and Biden has made countering China’s influence a central pillar of his foreign policy.

Pelosi: Why I’m Visiting Taiwan

Qin, the ambassador, charged in a column published in The Washington Post that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was a deliberate act of provocation. He noted that it included full protocol treatment by Taiwanese authorities who govern the Democratic Progressive Party, who make no secret of their pursuit of independence in their party platform. He said Pelosi’s visit violated a long-standing US commitment not to develop official relations with Taiwan.

The White House had sought to de-escalate tensions with China before and during Pelosi’s visit, which the speaker undertook against the administration’s wishes. White House officials warned earlier this week that China was preparing for possible aggressive actions that could continue beyond the speakers’ trip to Asia.

Almost all senior members of Biden’s national security team privately expressed deep reservations about the trip and his timing, a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions. Senior administration officials briefed Pelosi’s offices on the potential ramifications of her visit, the officials said, and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, briefed Pelosi personally.

But when it became clear that Pelosi — who is the nation’s third-highest-ranking official, behind Biden and Vice President Harris — was determined to make the trip, administration officials began publicly defending her right to do so. , stressing that it is completely independent of the White House, and warning China against overreaction.

They argued that nothing had changed in U.S.-China relations and pointed out that many members of Congress have visited Taiwan before, including then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) in 1997. However, the landscape has changed significantly since then, as China is increasingly influential on the world stage and its rivalry with the US has become more pronounced.

The Chinese Communist Party claims Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that is home to more than 23 million people, as its territory, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has vowed to reunify Taiwan with China, by force if necessary.

Xi is facing extra pressure to show he is a strong leader as he plans to seek a rare third term as leader at an upcoming Chinese Communist Party congress. Chinese leaders fear that visits by foreign dignitaries to Taiwan could give it added legitimacy as a potentially independent country, and have been concerned that Pelosi’s visit does not set a precedent for leaders of other countries to emulate. others.

Chinese Ambassador: Why did we oppose Pelosi’s visit?

The US maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity when it comes to Taiwan, neither supporting nor opposing its independence.

At a news conference Thursday, Kirby said the United States would conduct standard air and sea transits through the Taiwan Strait in the coming weeks and take further steps to stand with its allies in the region, including Japan, though he did not specify what they were. The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and her battle group will remain near Taiwan to monitor the situation.

Bonnie Glaser, director of the German Marshall Fund’s Asia program, said it is critical that the two sides have private talks to prevent the dispute from flaring up further.

At this point, what is urgently needed is a more candid, closed-door dialogue between the United States and China to understand each other’s intentions and manage risk, Glaser said. Beijing’s decision to suspend and ban multiple channels of bilateral dialogue is extremely unhelpful.

She added, at the moment, the United States is showing restraint. There is plenty of blame for this crisis: The United States, Taiwan and China did not handle Pelosi’s visit well.