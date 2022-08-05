Israeli airstrikes kill top Islamic Jihad leader





Islamic Jihad said in a statement that one of its senior leaders, Tayseer Al Jabari, had been killed in an Israeli strike. He was a commander in the Quds Brigade, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, the group said, and a member of its Military Council.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least nine people were killed, including a five-year-old girl, and 55 others were wounded.

A CNN producer in Gaza saw medics taking two bodies from a building called the Palestine Tower, which had been hit in one of the attacks.

An Israeli military statement said the military operation — which it dubbed ‘Dawn” — targeted Islamic Jihad, the smaller of the two main militant groups in Gaza. A “special situation” has been declared in areas around Gaza in anticipation of possible rocket attacks or other retaliatory attacks, the Israeli military said.

Islamic Jihad has vowed to respond. “All options are open, with all the means that the Palestinian resistance has, whether in Gaza or outside,” spokesman Daoud Shehab told Al Jazeera. “The battlefield is open… The Resistance will respond with full force. We won’t say how, but it is inevitable.” Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, condemned the Israeli action. “The Israeli enemy, which started the escalation against Gaza and committed a new crime, must pay the price and bear full responsibility for it,” said spokesman Fawzi Barhoum. The attacks come after Israeli forces captured a senior Islamic Jihad commander, Bassam al-Saadi, during a raid on Monday night in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. During that operation, a 17-year-old Palestinian linked to Islamic Jihad was shot dead in a shootout with Israeli soldiers, according to the Israeli military. The Palestinian health ministry said he had been shot in the head by Israeli forces. Saadi was one of two wanted terror suspects captured in that raid, Israel said. The Quds Brigade, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, said it was mobilizing its forces across the Palestinian territories in response. Recent months have seen repeated Israeli operations in and around Jenin, after several fatal attacks inside Israel were carried out by Palestinian gunmen from the region. 30 Palestinians have been killed in raids since the beginning of the year, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Developing story, more to follow…

