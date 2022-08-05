Over half of the world’s threatened species require targeted conservation efforts to prevent their extinction





The findings also showed that conservation efforts should not be concentrated only within highly diverse ecosystems, such as tropical rainforests, or across vast deserts such as tundra. Almost every country in the world is home to one of the species requiring targeted action, and on average each country contains 54 species that highlight the global efforts needed to halt the current biodiversity crisis. While the findings indicate the extent of conservation efforts needed to stem the rate of species loss, there is reason for optimism. Now, we can identify the species that need such action, and we can monitor what is being done and what the impact of action is on those threatened species, said Professor Phillip McGowan, another of the lead researchers. There are also many examples where these targeted actions have led to impressive recoveries for endangered species. Take for example Monarch Network, a flycatcher endemic to the remote Cook Islands in the Pacific. By 1989, invasive alien black rats had brought the species population down to 29 birds. However, through the removal of rats in the forests to which the species is restricted, as well as the relocation of some birds to form a new population on a nearby island, the species has recovered remarkably and has been downgraded to Vulnerable. on the IUCN Red List. Another example is the artificial nest box program run by Harmony Association (BirdLife in Bolivia)to support the Critically Endangered Blue-throated Macaw. Over the past 15 years, this has helped more than 100 birds decline, roughly a quarter of the species’ global population, helping the population grow steadily. A particularly ambitious example of these targeted efforts comes from just a few months ago, when a captive-bred novice eight Spix’s Macaws were released into their native Caatinga forests in Brazil, 20 years after the last wild individual had disappeared. While this project is still in its infancy and has a long way to go before the Spixs Macaw can once again be considered established in the wild, it provides a glimpse of the tremendous effort that is needed but can are reached, to change the course of the current wave of disappearances. While the challenges we face are undoubtedly significant, these examples prove that through dedicated conservation efforts, remarkable success stories are possible. It is now imperative that world governments commit to making these changes happen and that these commitments are fully implemented.

