Murdoch Students International Cold Case Discovery





On the final day of National Missing Persons Week, Murdoch University’s Cold Case Review group has delivered a startling twist that has brought a decades-old European murder investigation back to Australia.

On 11 July 1994, a male body was found by a police boat in the North Sea, west of the island of Heligoland.

The body showed signs of trauma and, intriguingly, was weighed down with cast-iron cobbler’s feet, a shoemaker’s tool.

He was brought to the town of Wilhelmshaven in Germany for a post mortem and later buried, but the man’s identity remained a mystery and he became known as ‘The Gentleman’ due to his conspicuously ‘middle class’ clothing.

Now, 28 years later, criminology and forensics students on the other side of the world have uncovered a surprising piece of the puzzle.

Initial investigations by German police in the 1990s suggested the gentleman was around 45 to 50 years old when he died and from an English-speaking country.

Students from Murdoch’s Cold Case Review group have discovered that he is likely to spend part of his life in Australia.

As part of International Cold Case Analysis Projectwith which Murdoch has been involved for three years, the students dusted off the case along with colleagues from the UK’s Plymouth Marjon and Staffordshire universities, and Germany’s Police Academy in Lower Saxony.

ICCAP enables young police officers and students around the world to make a close connection between theory and practice in cold cases.

Murdoch students worked on files translated from German to English and participated in late night and early morning teleconferences with their European colleagues.

As a result, the students recommended a number of further actions to be taken by local authorities, including exhuming the body and analyzing the isotope ratio of a bone sample.

The isotopic compositions of food, water, and dust vary across the globe due to changes in climate, rocks, soil, and human activity, and so do the isotopic compositions of the tissues of the people who consume them.

Essentially, isotopic origin relies on the principle that ‘you are what you eat’ (and drink and breathe).

A range of isotopes were tested and the overall results suggested that it was highly likely that Gentleman had spent most of his life in Australia.

Based on the forensic measures proposed by the students, the isolation of a complete DNA profile of the unknown deceased was achieved in December of last year.

Now there is the possibility of a comparison with relevant data from national and international databases.

Additionally, a photographic reconstruction of The Gentleman’s face has been released by British charity LOCATE International, a partner organization of ICCAP.

Cold Case Review Group Directors Brendan Chapman and Dr. David Keatley, are now using their local law enforcement connections to help German authorities progress the case in Australia, in the hope that the Gentleman can be identified and the case moved forward.

“It’s almost unbelievable,” Mr Chapman said.

“What are the odds that out of this small collection of universities that are working on this case, one will be from where the man originated?”

“We have built such an excellent relationship with ICCAP course leader Karsten Betters over the years and are truly privileged to be trusted by the German Police Academy to work on live cases with our students.”

Dr Keatley praised the students for their dedication and hopes members of the public can now help solve the case.

“This progress reflects the hard work and dedication of the supervisory team and especially the students involved in ICCAP,” he said.

Members of the public are asked to contact their local police if they have information that could assist the investigation.