Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to contest by-elections in all 9 vacant seats on September 25





Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that he will contest elections for all nine National Assembly seats left vacant after lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party resigned. At least 123 PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse on April 11, two days after Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote. But the Speaker accepted the resignation of only 11 of them on July 28, prompting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce that by-elections in nine will be held on September 25. Two legislators were elected indirectly and no elections are required for their seats. PTI reported that Khan has decided to “personally contest elections from nine constituencies”. There is no legal bar to a person contesting elections for the number of seats. However, after the election, the elected person can hold only one seat and the EPP is obliged to hold elections in other seats within 60 days. Separately, PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry said the party would hold a rally in the capital Islamabad within the next 48 hours and give a deadline to the government to dissolve the assemblies and hold fresh elections. “We will give the deadline and if the government refuses to dissolve the assemblies within this period, then we will announce a future course of action”, he said, adding that the maximum deadline will be one month. The development signaled the deepening of Pakistan’s political crisis that was set in motion in April when Khan’s government was toppled. The current assembly will end its five-year term in August next year, but Khan and his PTI are determined to force early elections. Pakistan’s election commission is preparing to hold general elections by October, a year ahead of schedule, according to a media report on Thursday. The ECP has completed the work of delimiting the constituencies and eliminated all objections regarding them, the Express Tribune newspaper said, citing sources. (Inputs from PTI)

