Summer Charter inquiries heat up at Luxaviation





Luxaviation reported that charter requests have exceeded 1,000 per day as customers look to travel to popular summer destinations around the Mediterranean, mainland Greece, Portugal and Spain. In June and July, inquiries ranged between 800 and 1,050 a day, Luxaviation said, noting that in the previous two months, its UK charter office had received up to 400 a day. “Incoming requests are off the scale, we have never experienced such a busy period,” said George Galanopoulos, CEO of Luxaviation UK and head of charter sales in Europe for Luxaviation Group. “This is partly due to new post-pandemic users choosing to fly privately and safely, but also new users wanting to avoid the current airport and airline chaos of delays and cancellations.” He added that the approach to travel is also evolving this summer. “Typically, we’re seeing extended families who regularly fly with us now traveling with two or three other families, enabling them to help spread the cost, travel safely and avoid queues. long at airports,” he said. Luxaviation is managing this growth with its extensive fleet, but has also started encouraging regular customers to consider purchasing aircraft to offset their charter costs and ensure availability. “The private aviation industry is working its way through a lack of capacity, due to a lack of new and pre-owned aircraft, following the business aviation boom during and after the pandemic,” Galanopoulos said, adding that for some regular travelers that buy planes, “It makes good business sense, especially for those customers who need to travel with their families at specific times of the year and who might struggle to get availability otherwise.”

