This week on FP’s international news quiz: a targeted killing, the Senegalese election and changing fashion politics.


People wait in line outside their polling station in the Ngor neighborhood of Dakar, Senegal, on July 31. JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images

August 5, 2022, 4:15 p.m

What happened in the world this week? See what you can remember with our weekly international news quiz!

1. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the evacuation of which region after an explosion killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war?




2. Over the weekend, the US military killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul.

How long had he been in charge of the terrorist group?




His death is the end of an era for Al Qaeda, Middle East expert Daniel Byman wrote in Zawahiri’s obituary.

3. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations convened this week for its 55th ministerial meeting to discuss relations with Russia, China and the US.

Which country is hosting the proceedings?




4. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his counterpart elsewhere on Wednesday. One expert described the relationship between the two countries as a small first club.

What was the country?




5. Experts are pointing to extreme weather events around the world as evidence of the growing threat of climate change. Which of these was not one of the natural disasters documented this week?




FPs Christina Lu and Anusha Rathi reported on catastrophic heat waves stripping the Mediterranean region of its main crops and tourism industry.

6. Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces broke out on Wednesday in the Lachin corridor of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Which country has peacekeeping forces stationed in the region?




7. Senegalese President Macky Salls ruling coalition lost its absolute majority in parliament by one seat, the country’s election commission said Thursday.

What is the name of his coalition?




8. On Thursday, a Russian court found American basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of possession of marijuana. How many years in prison was he sentenced to?




9. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is promoting a new tactic to keep calm and save electricity. Which fashion trend did he encourage Spaniards to adopt?




10. Jean-Marc Peillex, the mayor of France’s Saint-Gervais-les-Bains municipality, has called on future climbers of Mont Blanc, France’s highest mountain, to pay a large deposit to cover the cost of rescue or burial possibly. What is the suggested fee?




