Gurkirat Singh scores four against Bangladesh in the end, helps India lift the title





Striker Gurkirat Singh scored four goals as India beat Bangladesh 5-2 in extra time in the final to lift the SAFF U-20 Championship trophy in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Both teams were tied 1-1 at halftime and 2-2 after regulation time. (More football news) Gurkirat scored in the first minute, 60, 94 and 99 respectively, while Himanshu Jangra scored in the 92nd minute. For Bangladesh, Rajon Howladar and Shahin Mia scored in the 44th and 48th minute respectively at the Kalinga Stadium. Drama unfolded soon after kick-off as India were awarded a penalty inside 20 seconds. Himanshu took a long pass from the right, sidestepped his marker and unleashed a long drive which rival keeper Md. Asif managed to block the dive down to his right. Gurkirati, lurking around, was quicker to react to the blow. Asif, in his desperate attempt to keep Gurkirat at bay, brought the Indian batsman down inside the box. Gurkirati happily converted from the spot to put India into an early lead. Four goals in the final. Golden shoe. Player of the tournament. Gurkirat Singh with a performance for the ages! #SAFFU20 #Blue Tigers #IndianFootball #AamchiCity pic.twitter.com/xDxwNsGvpQ — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) August 5, 2022 The lead should have been doubled in the 32nd minute in what was the easiest chance of the half. But Gurkirati failed to return home. Taison Singh also missed a chance in the 43rd minute. The curse of missed chances hit India hard as Bangladesh restored parity on the stroke of half-time with Rajon Howladar’s shot blowing the net. Changing, Bangladesh took the lead within three minutes. Amandeep miscued his clearance from a harmless free-kick and it fell to Shain Mia whose shot hit the post and turned in. The first substitution for India came in the 57th minute – Tankadhar Bag came on for Maheson Singh – and a series of chances fell India’s way thereafter. The equalizer came within three minutes when a clearance fell to Gurkirat just outside the area and he slotted home, this time with his right foot in the 60th minute. In the 63rd minute, Himanshu had another chance, but the onrushing Asif cleared the danger for Bangladesh. Four minutes later, Himanshu’s placement behind Asif was a bit poor, allowing Azizul Haque to make a goal-line clearance. Asif was also in on the act when he dived to clear the center of Bikash Yumnam’s curls. Head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh brought on Harsh Patre for Taison Singh and India took the lead in the second minute of extra time (92nd minute). Himanshu followed a nice pass into the Harsh Patre defense and came up with a first-time left-footed finish. Gurkirat completed his hat-trick in the 94th minute with Himanshu returning the provider this time. India’s fifth goal came in the 99th minute as Gurkirat scored another screamer. He turned past several defenders and blasted home from about 30 yards.

