International
Ukraine endangers civilian lives by deploying troops nearbyExBulletin
Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Published by Amnesty International a report on Thursday accusing the Ukrainian military of deploying its troops and artillery near hospitals, schools and residential buildings in ways that could amount to war crimes. The international human rights organization says it spent two months in Ukraine interviewing locals and collecting physical evidence to compile the report.
“Possible alternatives were available that would not endanger civilians, such as military bases or densely forested areas nearby, or other structures further away from residential areas,” the report said.
The report drew a backlash from Ukrainian officials and civil society leaders. Perhaps the most surprising criticism came from Amnesty’s own operation in Ukraine.
“We did everything we could to prevent this report from becoming public,” Oksana Pokalchuk, head of Amnesty Ukraine, wrote on Facebook. She and her team claim there are several inconsistencies in the report, which was compiled by foreign observers without any help from local staff.
Responding to questions about Amnesty International’s findingsUkraine’s Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, said that Ukraine “regularly carries out evacuations of civilians from conflict zones”. Thousands cannot or will not flee from several cities along the front.
But Amnesty International says Ukrainian troops are sheltering alongside civilians away from active conflict zones and that Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian military positions have left several civilians dead nearby.
Donatella Rovera, the author of the report, says that such situations arise on all sides of any war and that it is up to Ukrainians to address concerns as soon as possible.
“I think the level of self-censorship on this issue has been quite extraordinary,” said Rovera.
A clue to this self-censorship may lie in the way Ukrainian public sentiment has rallied against any criticism of the Ukrainian military. Despite Pokalchuk’s efforts to shut down the report, a Ukrainian website known for leaking personal information of alleged “enemies” of Ukraine listed her as “participating in acts of humanitarian aggression in Ukraine” and “guilty of denying Ukraine’s right to defend itself.” One of the website’s founders is a high-ranking official in Ukraine’s foreign ministry, who manages relations with foreign journalists.
Like Amnesty International, NPR reporters have also witnessed some evidence of military presence near civilian bombed areas.
Ukrainian officials have claimed that their defensive posture against Russia justifies all the tactics used so far and that the report unfairly implicates Ukraine in war crimes. A senior adviser to Ukraine’s president even accused the human rights group of being Russian propagandists pushing disinformation.
“Please stop creating a false reality where everyone is equally guilty [for the war]” Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said in a televised video. He joined a chorus of others saying that foreign observers should blame Russia alone for any threats against civilians.
“Every member of the Amnesty office in Ukraine knows this, only the Russian Federation [capitalization-sic] bears responsibility for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, not least because some of our colleagues had to leave everything behind to save themselves and their families,” Amnesty Ukraine said in a statement.
Amnesty International has produced dozens of reports on Russian war crimes. Rovera said she personally investigated when hundreds of tortured bodies appeared on the outskirts of Kiev after Russia withdrew from the area.
“To say that issuing a four-page press release compares to the hundreds of pages we’ve published since the beginning of the Russian invasion… it’s just not true,” Rovera said.
The report notes that reports of Russia’s use of illegal weapons in civilian areas, including cluster munitions and anti-personnel landmines, should give Ukraine even more reason to keep its troops away from civilians.
Amnesty International gave Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense six days to respond to specific evidence of Ukraine’s military presence in civilian areas. The rights group’s office in Ukraine says that was not enough.
Rovera says she understands that the Ukrainians are, in many ways, outgunned and outgunned, but that the credibility of Ukraine’s moral high ground requires full compliance with international law even if it puts its military at a tactical disadvantage.
As for Amnesty Ukraine, Pokalchuk writes, “we will continue to fight in any way we can, no matter the cost. My office and I believe in human rights, we believe in the victory of Ukraine, and we believe that every guilty person for war crimes will be brought to justice”.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/05/1115767497/amnesty-international-ukraine-military-civilians-war-crimes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s results on August 5 | Commonwealth Games 2022 News August 6, 2022
- Weather service sparks fears of hotter weather, prolonged UK drought August 6, 2022
- Paint No More: Why Men’s Hair Transplants Are Booming August 6, 2022
- How to download Android 12 and 12L for Google Pixel and other Android devices August 6, 2022
- Vijay Deverakonda’s Performance, Ananya Panday’s Love Piece Leaves Censor Board In Awe August 6, 2022