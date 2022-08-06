North Korea calls Pelosi ‘destroyer of international peace’





SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Saturday called US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the worst destroyer of international peace and stability, accusing her of stoking anti-North Korean sentiment and angering China during her tour. Asian earlier this week. Pelosi traveled to South Korea after visiting Taiwan, which has prompted China to begin military exercises, including practicing missile strikes in waters near the self-ruled island. China views Taiwan as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary. While in South Korea, Pelosi visited a border area with North Korea and discussed the North’s nuclear program with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo. According to Kim, the two agreed to support their governments to promote denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula based on strong and expanded deterrence against the North and diplomacy. On Saturday, Jo Yong Sam, director general at the press and information affairs department of North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, criticized Pelosi for her visit to the border and discussion of deterrence against North Korea. Pelosi, who came under fire from China for destroying regional peace and stability by visiting Taiwan, fueled the atmosphere of confrontation with North Korea during her stay in South Korea, Jo said in a statement carried by media. state. Calling Pelosi the worst destroyer of international peace and stability, Jo argued that Pelosi’s behavior in South Korea clearly demonstrated the Biden administration’s hostile policy toward North Korea. It would be a fatal mistake for him to think he can scot-free on the Korean Peninsula, Jo warned. The US will have to pay dearly for all the sources of trouble she caused wherever she went. Pelosi’s visit to the Joint Security Area on the Korean border on Thursday made her the highest-profile American to go there since then-President Donald Trump visited in 2019 for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Located within the world’s most heavily fortified border, the area is jointly controlled by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea. US presidents and other senior officials have previously traveled to the area to reaffirm their security commitment to South Korea amid hostilities with North Korea. During her JSA visit, Pelosi did not make any strong public statements against North Korea. She uploaded several photos from the JSA on Twitter and wrote: We convey the gratitude of Congress and the country for the patriotic service of our servicemen who stand as guardians of Democracy on the Korean Peninsula. Pelosi said in a separate statement that she and Kim, the speaker of South Korea’s parliament, reaffirmed our commitment to the U.S.-Korea alliance to advance security, strengthen our supply chains, and increase trade and investment that are beneficial to both our nations. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain high after North Korea’s fierce missile tests earlier this year. US and South Korean officials said North Korea is poised to conduct its first nuclear weapons test in five years. North Korea has said it will not return to denuclearization talks and will instead focus on expanding its nuclear program unless the United States abandons its hostile policies, in an apparent reference to international sanctions. led by the US towards the North and regular military exercises with South Korea. After Pelosi visited Taiwan and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to protecting democracy on the self-ruled island, North Korea on Wednesday issued a statement rebuking the US and supporting China, its main ally and biggest aid recipient. Pelosi was the first Speaker of the House to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/north-korea-calls-pelosi-destroyer-international-peace-88020013 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos