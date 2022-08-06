15 Best International Film Schools Ranked 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter

Australian Film, Television and Radio School

Australia’s pre-eminent school of screen arts and broadcasting benefits from a beautiful setting in one of Sydney’s most pleasant parts, as well as a host of industry lecturers and links to the country’s film and television working world. Notable alumni include last year’s Best Director Oscar nominee Jane Campion (Power of the Dog) and Black Widow director Cate Shortland, in addition to a host of past Oscar nominees and winners in technical categories, as David White (voice editing for Mad Max: Fury Road), Andrew Lesnie (cinema for lord of the rings) and Tony McNamara (Best Original Screenplay w Preferred).

Cinematographic Training Center (Mexico)

Mexico’s most prestigious film school prides itself on the gender equality of its student body (a goal it achieved for the first time in 2020) and its track record of producing world-class professionals, including Black window cinematographer Gabriel Beristin, Broken Mountain cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, Oscar-nominated production designer Felipe Fernández del Paso (Frieda), and director Tatiana Huezo’s feature debut Prayers for the Stolen shortlisted for the International Film Oscar 2022.

Experimental Cinematography Center (Italy)

The oldest film school in Europe (it was founded in 1935 under Benito Mussolini’s fascist pro-cinema regime), Italy’s national film school offers three-year study programs in the whole range of higher and lower professions, from directing, acting and producing. , for the script, animation and scenography. Classes are small (about six per class, with a total of 14 for the acting course, split equally between men and women), but a good command of Italian and English is essential. The school also operates branches in the Lombardy, Piedmont and Sicily regions of Italy.

German Film and Television Academy (Germany)

Berlin’s renowned film school, which boasts a wide range of students from successful director Wolfgang Petersen (Ship, Air power one), at the beloved art house Christian Petzold (Goth) and Emily Atef (3 days in Quiberon), prides itself on a bespoke craft approach to filmmaking that doesn’t ignore the realities of the global industry. DFFB recently added new educational programs including Next Wave, a nine-month training course that focuses on using international film festivals – including Cannes, Berlin and Rotterdam – to promote the sales, distribution, marketing and exhibition of indie films .

ECAM (Spain)

ECAM’s focus on practical skills and industry links make it a favorite for those looking for a quick entry into the business. Its work-oriented curriculum includes master’s programs in color and digital grading and executive production for film and series, as well as an annual ECAM Series Market, in which students from the television writing master’s course present their final projects to Spanish industry professionals.

Vienna Film Academy (Austria)

The #MeToo wave rocked Austria’s leading film school earlier this year when the school’s student, director Katharina Mückstein, filed charges against the Film Academy and (unnamed) staff members, alleging abuse. Academy principals Danny Krausz and Oliver Kunz issued a statement condemning “all forms of abuse and discrimination” and have promised to investigate Mückstein’s claims, but the media attention has somewhat tarnished the school’s excellent reputation as a premier home institution. of art in the world, where authors can learn directly from the masters, including professors Michael Haneke (Oscar-winning director of Love), and Cannes regular Jessica Hausner (little joe).

La Femis (France)

This Paris-based state film school has a reputation for thoroughness and an exhaustive application process (detailed in Claire Simon’s 2016 documentary Competition), but it’s hard to argue with the results. La Fémis alumni include master authors Claire Denis, Costa Gavras and François Ozon as well as a who’s who of the new generation, among them 2021 Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau (Titanium), and Eskil Vogt, the Norwegian director and screenwriter, whose screenplay for The worst person in the world, co-written with frequent collaborator Joachim Trier, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay this year. The school president of La Fémis is none other than Artist director Michel Hazanavicius.

Film School in Lodz (Poland)

Founded after World War II, the Lodz film school has helped write the history of Polish cinema, with graduates including pioneers Andrzej Wajda and Krzysztof Kieślowski to the current generation of groundbreaking directors such as Malgorzata Szumowska (It will never snow again) and Jan Komasa (The body of Christ). The school offers full and part-time courses in film and TV directing, cinematography, filmmaking, television production and acting. Fluency in Polish is required, but those who pass the entrance exam qualify for a one-year Polish language course before starting their studies.

National Film and Television School (UK)

It’s been another busy year for the UK’s best-known film school, which over the past six months has strengthened its offerings by teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery to launch an “industry first” virtual manufacturing course, with Amazon Prime in a flagship three-year collaboration that will welcome 75 students in a new program and with Disney in a new production accounting degree. The school has also done its best to improve diversity levels, with 32 per cent of its 2022 cohort of pupils coming from different ethnic backgrounds, its highest figure to date. It was a good year for alumni too, with graduates such as Lewis Arnold directing the BAFTA Best Miniseries winner timeNatalie Holt becoming the first female composer in the Star Wars universe thanks to her work in Obi-Wan Kenobiand Richard Flynn doing the audio mix for the beloved awards season The Power of the Dog. The NFTS also added another Oscar to its collection, with alumnus Aneil Karia claiming the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. Long goodbyestarring Riz Ahmed, while graduating in animation film Do not feed the pigeons by Antonin Niclass won the BAFTA for British Short Animation.

National Film School of Denmark

Fluency in the Danish language and a high tuition fee (for European film schools) of around $25,000 (€20,000) per semester for non-EU residents means that Denmark’s top film school is not for everyone. In fact, the institution accepts only one or two international students per year. But education at the Copenhagen-based academy remains among the best in the world, as evidenced by recent Oscar wins for graduate Mikkel EG Nielsen (best film editing for The sound of metal) and Thomas Vinterberg (best international feature for Another round).

Film School in Prague (Czech Republic)

The Prague English-language film school strives to combine the artistic ambition of European auteur cinema with a practical, American indie approach to filmmaking. The curriculum relies on group training, with each student working on up to 30 productions a year. Famous alumni include Eternal actor Sebastian Viveros, bear cinematographer Ross Giardina, Guly Boy cinematographer Jay Oza and Ananya Rane, a second unit director at Netflix shareholder EXPULSION and Oscar nominees Leo.

SAE Institute (Switzerland)

While most European film schools adhere to the auteur’s approach to artistic expression, SAE Zurich teaches the technological skills needed to make it in the global entertainment business. SAE offers 1-3 year programs in everything from audio engineering and digital film production to VFX and 3D animation. As part of a global network of campuses and facilities – there are SAE institutes in 50 cities in 20 countries worldwide, including Nashville, Miami, San Francisco, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago – graduates have unprecedented access to industry professionals worldwide.

Sam Spiegel School of Film and TV (Israel)

Israel’s first independent film university — supported by the fortune of legendary Austrian-Jewish producer Sam Spiegel (On the coast, Lawrence of Arabia) — the Jerusalem-based institution counts Berlin Golden Bear winner Nadav Lapid (synonymously, Ahed’s knee), Oscar winner László Nemes (Saul’s son) and Yaelle Kayam, creator of the Netflix hit Added, among its alumni, and famous for its practice-oriented approach to filmmaking. About 75 percent of its graduates are employed in industry. This year, the school launched a new Series Lab initiative with Netflix and Paramount, partnering Israeli creators with international television professionals to develop high-end series. Haggai Levi (Scene from a wedding, In Treatment) has joined the new program as artistic advisor.

Victoria University of Wellington (New Zealand)

Victoria University of Wellington’s Miramar Creative Center happens to be close to the major facilities of Peter Jackson’s film empire, which includes the Weta Group, Park Road Post and Stone Street Studios, making fellowships, internships and hands-on experiences shared by usual for him. students and graduates. The facility and its programs are oriented towards intensive and practical education with the latest technology for a seamless transition to professional application.

Metropolitan University of Toronto, formerly Ryerson University

Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan is the first Writer-in-Residence in the new two-year MFA program in Screenwriting and Storytelling at Toronto Metropolitan University. Sweet eternity the director will mentor and teach student screenwriters and promote the film program offered by the School of Visual Arts, whose recent graduates include Andrew Cividino, Nicole Dorsey and Brandon Cronenberg. Elsewhere at TMU, the Image Arts: Film program added an integrated Digital option to cover film, animation, virtual reality, creative coding, design mapping, digital media installations and 3D modeling. Ryerson was renamed TMU to remove the legacy of Egerton Ryerson, who designed Canada’s infamous residential school system, which separated 150,000 Indigenous children from their parents and families to extinguish First Nations culture and history.

