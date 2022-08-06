International
Senegalese government accuses Canadian police of ‘savagely’ beating of Ottawa embassy diplomat
The Republic of Senegal says one of its diplomats on duty in Ottawa was beaten at her home by police earlier this week, while the Gatineau Police Service in Quebec says its members subdued and arrested a man who was violent toward officers. .
The Senegalese Embassy released a statement in French from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad regarding Tuesday’s incident on the embassy’s Facebook page Friday afternoon. The releases did not cite the police agency involved.
“During this operation, the Canadian police used humiliating physical and moral violence on the diplomat in front of witnesses and in the presence of her minor children,” the announcement states.
“Despite being reminded of the victim’s status as a diplomat and the inviolability of her home, Canadian police officers handcuffed and brutally beat her to the point where she had difficulty breathing, which led to her being evacuated by ambulance to the hospital. .”
The ministry released did not name the diplomat and did not specify the location of the house.
CBC has contacted the embassy and the ministry for comment.
Police say the person was aggressive
In its own French-language announcement issued late Friday eveningThe Gatineau Police Service said its members were assisting with an execution warrant and arrived at the scene around 1:30 pm ET Tuesday.
A police spokesman later confirmed it happened in Gatineau.
“The police have verified that… the legal officer who authorized the court order was informed that the person had diplomatic status”, the announcement states. “Faced with an aggressive person who refused to cooperate, the police intervened to explain the process and ensure that everything went smoothly.”
The police service did not specify whether the person was a diplomat at the embassy.
According to the police announcement, the police was punched in the face during the intervention, causing the police to arrest the person “for the safety of those present”.
“The person resisted arrest and bit a second officer. The person is then brought to earth for submission. [and]was stopped in the back of the patrol vehicle, under the supervision of a police officer, until the bailiff executed his order and the situation calmed down”, the announcement continues.
“At no time did the person mention that he was hurt or in pain when he was questioned.”
The police report said that later that day, shortly after 3:00 p.m., paramedics called [Gatineau Police Service] for help when they were working with this person and about 10 people were present”.
Call for investigation
In its announcement, the Government of Senegal said it has called for an investigation to be carried out without delay and to “initiate proceedings against the perpetrators of this unacceptable aggression, which constitutes a serious attack on the physical integrity of the person and on people”. dignity.”
The government also called the incident a “flagrant” violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
“Faced with this situation, the government of Senegal immediately called the Canadian embassy in [Senegal’s capital] “Dakar strongly denounces and strongly condemns this racist and barbaric act”, the government announcement states.
CBC News reached out to Global Affairs Canada, who acknowledged the request and said they would respond “as soon as possible.”
The Gatineau Police Service said that, in accordance with the province’s Police Act, Quebec’s Director of Criminal and Criminal Prosecutions (DCPP) was asked Thursday to assess whether a criminal investigation should be conducted into the officers’ actions.
“To [Gatineau Police Service]management will cooperate in any subsequent process or investigation in full transparency,” the announcement states.
The police service also asked the KCPP to determine whether charges of assaulting an officer and obstructing police are warranted against the person.
Quebec’s Ministry of Public Security was alerted to the incident, the police service said.
