The head of Amnesty International in Ukraine resigns because of the report

The head of Amnesty International’s Ukraine chapter resigned on Friday after the human rights organization published a report alleging that Ukrainian forces put civilians at risk by basing themselves in populated areas.

In one Facebook post Friday night,Oksana Pokalchuk accused Amnesty International of failurerecognizing the realities of the war in Ukraine and ignoring the advice of staff members who asked the group to revise its report.

It is painful to admit, but the leadership of Amnesty International and I differ on values, Pokalchuk wrote. I believe that any work done for the good of society should take into account the local context and think about the consequences.

of reportwhich drew the ire ofsenior Ukrainian officials AND Western scholars of international and military lawalleged that Ukrainian forces violated international humanitarian law by setting up bases and operating weapons systems in schools, hospitals and other populated areas.

We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas, Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary-general, said in the report. Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law.

Pokalchuk claimed that because Ukraine’s Defense Ministry was not given adequate time to respond to the findings, the report became a “tool of Russian propaganda.” Russian forces have defended attacks on civilian areas by suggesting that Ukrainian fighters set up firing positions at the target sites.

USA TODAY IN TELEGRAM:Join our Russia-Ukraine war channel to get updates

Latest developments:

Ukrainian military personnel strengthened their positions around the eastern city of Sloviansk, awaiting another Russian attempt to capture the strategic point in the fiercely contested Donetsk region.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Friday in an assessmentthat Russian forces moved personnel and equipment from the Donbass region toward southern Ukraine to push back against a Ukrainian counteroffensive around the occupied port city of Kherson.

Russia launches attacks on two cities in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces launched an offensive on Saturday in Bakhmut and Avdiivka, two towns in the eastern Donetsk region, and continued rocket and shelling attacks on other Ukrainian cities, including one near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, military officials said and local Ukrainian.

Russian shelling killed five civilians and wounded 14 others in the Donetsk region, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday. The governor of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said three civilians were injured after Russian rockets fell on a residential neighborhood in Nikopol.

Associated Press

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of attacking the power plant

Russia and Ukraine blamed each other on Friday for shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest of its kind in Europe.

Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power company, Energoatom, it said in a statement on Friday that Russian forces fired on the plant and “created a humanitarian disaster in the city.” President Volodymyr Zelenskyyalso blamed Russia in his late-night speech on Fridaysuggesting that the attack must be the reason for the increasesanctions against the country.

“This is the largest nuclear power plant on our continent. And any shelling of this facility is an open, brazen crime, an act of terror,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the attack was the work of Ukraine.

“Fortunately, the Ukrainian shells did not hit the oil and fuel facility and the nearby oxygen plant, thus avoiding a larger fire and a possible radiation accident,” the ministry said in a statement. according to Reuters.

NATO:Senate ratifies NATO membership for Finland and Sweden amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war is approaching a ‘new phase’, says the UK Ministry of Defence

of The British Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that Russia’s war in Ukraine is approaching a “new phase” as heavy fighting is shifting along the Dnieper River between Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

The ministry said Russian forces moved to the southwest, away from the Donbass region, “almost certainly” in anticipation of a possible counteroffensive or attack from Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have targeted bridges, ammunition depots and rail links with “increasing frequency” in Ukraine’s southern regions in an attempt to disrupt Russian logistics supplies, the ministry said.

Wheat shipments to Ukraine offer hope, solution to food crisis

A ship bringing corn to the northern port of Tripoli in Lebanon would not normally cause a riot, but this one came from the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa.

Razon, loaded with more than 26,000 tons of corn for chicken feed, emerged from the brink of war that has threatened food supplies in Lebanon, which has the world’s highest rate of food inflation, 122%, and depends on the region of Black Sea for almost everyone. wheat.

The fighting has trapped 20 million tons of grain inside Ukraine, and Razoni’s departure on Monday marked a major first step toward getting those food supplies out and sending them to farms and bakeries to feed millions of poor people who are starving in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.

In fact, seeing shipment movement is a big deal, said Jonathan Haines, senior analyst at data and analytics firm Gro Intelligence. This 26,000 tonnes on the scale of 20 million tonnes that have been closed is nothing, absolutely nothing … but if we start to see that, every shipment that goes in will increase confidence.

Contributed: Associated Press