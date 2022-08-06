International
Ottawa apology for colony scheme, a step toward mending the divide in Peepeekisis Cree Nation
Decades after the File Hills settlement scheme divided the Peepeekisis Cree Nation into “original” and “settlement”, community members say a federal government apology could be a quick step towards healing the divisions.
This week, Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller apologized to the nation on behalf of the Canadian government for implementing the colony which was considered a social experiment and was, in many ways, a form of assimilation.
The colony gradually took land from the nation, without consent, offering indigenous “graduates” chosen by leaders from the residential and industrial schools of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. These residents are often called “settlers”.
By 1906, only 29 percent of the original 26,600 acres of land remained for the country’s original inhabitants. Peepeekisis Cree Nation is located about 100 kilometers northeast of Regina.
It deliberately divided the two communities.
More than it will help us reconcile with Canada, I think it will help us reconcile within our nation.– Sara Poitras, who has family roots in Peepeekisis
“For the longest time it’s always been seen as two reserves in one,” said CheyanneDesnomie, a member of Peepeekisis and a researcher at the University of Regina.
“You had people brought in and under the direction of the Indian agent they were told not to communicate with the original members who were there because it was thought that if they did they might withdraw and … undo anything that had been ‘taught’. or ‘ acquired’ in the residential school period.”
Desnomies said the community has an “identity crisis” because while it is called the “Cree Nation,” many people were brought into the community from outside and may have other backgrounds, such as Lakota or Mtis.
Desnomies said this apology could be quick to heal the rift that was created in the community.
Gregory Brass was born in the colony and spent many of his formative years there. He’s not sure if he would consider himself a place of work since his grandfather was sent there as a Cree and Saulteaux interpreter, only to later receive farmland.
“It’s often been assumed that the settlements did that to the originals. Well, that wasn’t the case; it was the federal government with its experiment that imposed that on the total population,” he said.
He felt the government’s apology was vague, but at least it puts the conversation back on the table.
Brass isn’t the only one unsure of his roots.
“Unfortunately, I’m not 100 percent positive where my family comes from,” Sara Poitras, an elementary school teacher with family roots in Peepeekisis, said earlier this week when Miller apologized.
“I think there are a lot of us who are from Peepeekisis who don’t know where we come from, where our families originate from, because of this experiment.”
She later spoke to CBC News and said the apology was important in addressing the divide in the country, describing it as “the original members versus the placements.”
“More than it will help us reconcile with Canada, I think it will help us reconcile within our nation.”
History of the File Hills Colony
The story of the colony depends on who tells it, Desnomie said. Some oral histories say the colony began around 1898, while some written histories place the colony’s beginning closer to 1906. The end of the colony has the same historical uncertainty, Desnomie said, but it appears to have been destroyed sometime around the 1950s.
Afternoon Edition – Sask9:08The Government of Canada apologizes to a Saskatchewan First Nation
William Morris Graham, an Indian agent, was the architect of what appears to be the only social experiment of its kind, albeit an unethical one.
Documents from the Indian Claims Commission described it as a way “to further the education of the Indians and their assimilation to the non-Indian way of life.
“Indian agent Graham strictly controlled the daily lives of members of the Peepeekisis group.”
Desnomie described it as the colonizer’s attempt to create a “utopian agrarian population”.
She’s been researching the colony scheme for about a decade, but even then she’s not sure what would repair the permanent damage caused by nearly half a century of colony operations and another 35 years of legal battles.
A long overdue apology
In August 2021, the federal government announced it had completed negotiations with the nation, leading to a $150 million payment and the option to purchase 18,720 acres of land to add to the reserve.
“An apology means nothing if there is no action behind it,” Desnomie said.
Freda Koochikum worked on the File Hills Colony Claim, which was first filed in 1986 and later found that Canada had breached its legal obligations to the group.
She agreed that “when apologizing, there is always something to be done, something more to be done.”
Desnomie said a step forward would be to secure the nation’s land without having to pay for it.
Colin Stonechild, a leader of Peepeekisis, said during a news conference Wednesday that the nation would pursue adding land to the reserve.
Poitras said she doesn’t know “what needs to happen, but it just doesn’t feel accomplished or settled to me.”
“We can never get back what we’ve lost.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/file-hills-colony-scheme-apology-peepeekisis-cree-nation-divide-1.6541570
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Anne Heche: who is the American actor seriously injured in a car accident? August 6, 2022
- Great hardware with terrible tuning out of the box August 6, 2022
- Sexually transmitted disease clinics suffer surge in patients amid epidemic August 6, 2022
- Tsai could have handled the visit better August 6, 2022
- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan condemn Israeli airstrikes in Gaza August 6, 2022