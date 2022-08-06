@properties Christie’s International Real Estate Named Broker of the Year at Inman Innovator Awards 2022





Real estate brokerage takes home one of the industry’s top awards for its growth and achievements over the past year CHICAGO AND LAS VEGAS, August 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Capping off a year of national and international expansion, technological advancements and record sales, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate has been named 2022 Broker of the Year Inman Innovator Awards IN Las Vegas. Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increase productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals. The brokerage was among seven finalists competing for the title. Innovation has fueled @properties’ growth since its founding in 2000, and if the company’s trajectory over the past 22 years was a rocket, the past 12 months have broken the sound barrier. In just one year, the brokerage is run by co-founders and co-CEOs Thad Wong AND Mike Golden expanded it [email protected] technology kit, the use of artificial intelligence; expanded expansion through new franchise subsidiaries; and made its most important investment in the company’s history with acquisition of Christie’s International Real Estate, quickly transforming the leading regional brokerage into a global real estate powerhouse. All these innovations and initiatives led to record sales of over 23 billion dollars about @properties’ Christie’s International Real Estate company-owned brokerage business and more 75 billion dollars in total network sales volume, including @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate affiliates, in the last 12 months. “It would have been easy to ride the incredible wave of growth in our industry over the past two years and rest on our laurels, but that’s not the way the company, our staff and our agents are connected. We are extremely honored and humbled that Inman has recognized us for this drive and commitment to innovation, which is such an important part of our company culture,” said Wong. “We look at all of our initiatives through the lens of innovation, from creating ways to modernize the Christie’s International Real Estate brand, to pushing the envelope with industry-leading technology and marketing to support our agents. This award is validation for us, but also a reminder to move forward, every day”, added Golden. About @properties Christie’s International Real Estate @properties Christie’s International Real Estateranked 9th on the REAL Trends 500 list of the largest US residential brokerage firms by sales volume. Over the past decade, the company has developed a proprietary suite of embedded technology applications called [email protected],which includes marketing, transaction management and customer relationship management systems. @properties also owns and operates Christie’s International Real Estatethe world’s leading luxury real estate brand and network with subsidiaries in nearly 50 countries and territories. Media contacts: RESOURCE @properties

