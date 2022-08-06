Women for Women International – Communications Officer | Non-profit work





Women for International Women Flexible (New York or Washington, DC), New York or Washington, DC Background Join the women’s communications and external relations team! Since 1993, Women for Women International, a global NGO, has invested in the power of over 500,000 women who have been forgotten as women survivors of war and conflict. We support them in learning the social and economic skills they need to rebuild their lives, their families and communities. Our core belief is that stronger women build stronger nations. Women who enroll in our program in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Kosovo, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Sudan break the isolation of war and conflict. They gain access to the knowledge, resources, and tools they need to earn and save money, improve health and well-being, influence decisions in their home and community, and connect to networks of support. Over the next ten years, our goal is to scale our impact to improve the lives of millions of the most marginalized women affected by war and conflict. Our vision is to create a world in which all women determine the course of their lives and reach their full potential. We know that women pass on their knowledge to neighbors and children, creating a ripple effect for generations. By investing in women, we create a better world for all of us, a more equal, peaceful and prosperous world. This is the power of women, for women. Summary of work Women for Women International (WfWI) has an immediate opportunity for a Communications Officer, serving as a content writer and helping to create communications campaign strategies to meet marketing and fundraising goals. The Communications Officer is responsible for writing compelling content for WfWI’s external channels with a focus on digital content, ensuring brand integrity in external communications to engage WfWIs supporters. Accountability Content writing As a Content Creator, you will collaborate with internal stakeholders and influencers (strategy, content management and creative teams) to create digital-first content, sourced treatments/scripts/lists and then viewing content until distribution.

Write engaging content for blogs, annual reports, brochures, case studies, videos and speeches for WfWI spokespersons.

Develop compelling content that drives engagement for global campaigns.

Source and support the creation of timely social media content to educate diverse audiences about key campaigns.

Write and collaborate with other writers and designers, across departments and externally, to create compelling pieces of storytelling for digital and print channels, with appropriate visuals, that demonstrate the impact of WfWIs work, engage supporters including new donors (individuals , foundations, institutions and corporations ) as well as retain existing supporters. Project and team collaborations Work with the brand and integrated communications manager to: Execute editorial content calendar.

Identify the impact angles of the story.

Ensure alignment and consistency in brand messaging, voice and tone.

Update website using Drupal CMS.

Create content style and messaging guidelines to ensure content is consistent and clear across channels and geographies. Work with the Social Media Officer to: Help build and write content for social media touching on trending topics in the media.

Identify content to produce, including videos, a plethora of photos, gifs, short clips, streaming stories.

Support media relations and content creation for external events as needed.

Be highly proactive and strategic in identifying and managing storytelling opportunities across the organization. Submission Research any given topic to create relevant blog articles.

Interview Country Office staff to write OpEds, Blogs on their behalf.

Interview WfWIs’ NGO partners to identify storytelling opportunities and come up with content ideas based on the information gathered that can be used on the website, social media, email marketing, etc.

Optimize articles for SEO and accessibility.

Identify gaps in content and recommend new topics related to the content calendar.

Write, edit and proofread impactful stories.

Edit and proofread email marketing and direct mail content supporting the Marketing team.

Research, test and suggest innovative ways WfWI can connect with current and wider audiences.

Make sure our brand voice is consistent.

Distill complex concepts and language into easily understood content.

Stay up to date on nonprofit trends to support content development.

Stay current on trending news, especially related to international development, humanitarian aid, human rights, communication best practices and digital technologies.

Manage and complete work on time for multiple content writing projects.

Meeting deadlines and following content requirements in terms of style and project specifications. qualification Skills and Qualifications: Mandatory The preferred location for this role is Washington, DC or New York

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Communication, Journalism, English or related discipline.

3-5 years of proven experience working as a copywriter or creative content writer with a focus on digital content.

Experience writing for various channels including web, email, print, social media, etc.

Excellent writing and proofreading skills in English, as well as the ability to communicate and collaborate effectively.

Exhibit an innovative mindset, always looking for ways to evolve and introduce new content offerings, initiating new content ideas and creating.

Video scripting and/or speech experience.

Experience with CMS and SEO strategy.

Advanced knowledge of social analytics tools and reporting, preferably Sprout Social, Hootsuite.

Strong research skills.

Attention to details.

Creative and analytical minded.

Self-motivated, with the ability to work independently as well as in a team environment. favorite Work experience in non-profit international communications or marketing.

Experience working with Drupal Content Management System.

Experience using Adobe Premiere templates, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Creative Suite and designing in Canva.

Interest in women’s issues and international development.

Experience with Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator. Requirements/Other Physical requirements: May require bending, lifting, standing, sitting, computer work, etc. *This job description may be modified from time to time at the discretion of WfWI. All our staff are required to adhere to the WfWI Code of Conduct and Safeguarding policies and our organizational values: Empowerment, Integrity, Respect, Sustainability. At Women for Women International, we know that our people and organizational culture provide the foundation to achieve our mission. Diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) is central to everything we do. Read our commitment to DEI. How to apply We will review applications continuously so please apply as soon as possible through this portal or our careers page here. We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic. protected by law. Women for International Women

