Little League International launches campaign to address adult behavior in youth sports | News, Sports, Jobs





According to the Aspen Project Play Institute, the average child spends less than three years playing a sport, quitting by age 11, most often because the sport simply isn’t fun anymore. As the Little League Tournament and World Series get under way, Little League and ESPN have teamed up to launch a new public service announcement campaign aimed at addressing the rise of win-at-all-cost behavior by parents and coaches and the negative impact it’s about kids just looking to have fun in sports. “The vast majority of adults in youth sports are into it for the right reasons, however, we want to use our platform to highlight the negative impact that behaviors from overbearing parents and coaches can have on the youth sports experience of a child.” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, and mother of two. “Our two new PSAs, created in partnership with ESPN, take on this important theme, reminding us that children are the most important beneficiaries of a positive youth sports experience. Little League International is proud of all the adult volunteers and caregivers who do it the right way on fields around the world, however, it is time to directly address the need to support our players and their experience when adult behavior creates a negative environment.” The launch of these two new PSAs, which will air during 340 Little League games broadcast this summer, coincides with the launch of Little League’s new Diamond Leaders Training Program. Created as part of the Million Coaches Challenge, created by the Susan Crown Exchange to train one million coaches to improve the youth sports experience, the Diamond Leader program is a free educational experience for Little League coaches and volunteers. The Little League Diamond Leader program was launched as a pilot program this summer and is expected to roll out to all Little League volunteers in 2023. Filmed at Darien (Conn.) Little League with the league’s players and volunteers participating in the production, rather than child actors, the Tale of Two Coaches PSA follows the goings-on of two Little League teams. One coach takes a win-at-all-costs approach, while the other focuses on providing a positive player experience, showing the impact of these two approaches on their respective Villains. The Kids Have Enough PSA follows one team’s reaction to the father of an opposing player berating him from behind the fence. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

