Annual Caribbean Festival Celebrates International Cultures | Local News

Caribbean music resonated throughout the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday, so attendees of the 14th annual AfrAm Caribbean Festival couldn’t help but join the dance train and procession around the main ballroom.
One of the attendees who joined was Killeen resident Carmen Graham.
Its island music, the Panamanian said with a big smile on her face. It takes me back to when I was little (and) dancing to that kind of beat, that kind of music. So it just lifts you up.
Graham made a comeback appearance at the festival after missing out during the coronavirus pandemic.
It gets people out and makes you meet new people. You can hang out again, Graham said. And from here, you can hear about other events going on; you know, word of mouth. So that’s great. I saw friends I haven’t seen since the pandemic.
The Songhai Bamboo Roots Association, a Killeen-based nonprofit that teaches steel pan drumming, African drumming and cultural dances, among other things, organizes the annual event. Darlene Golden, one of the event organizers, said the event is designed to bring all cultures together.
It’s not just about the Caribbean, Golden said. We highlight South America, Central America, North America, Caribbean (islands), Africa (countries).
Musicians who performed at the festival featured genres from countries as diverse as Trinidad, Belize, Guyana and Jamaica.
Songhai Bamboo Roots received nearly $15,000 from the Killeen Arts Commission to help with the event. Golden said taxpayer money goes toward hiring international talent services, such as DaVille and Fyah Sthar, who are both from Kingston, Jamaica.
The money also goes towards adding things to the event, such as the many bounce houses and inflatables that were in the room for the kids to enjoy. Finally, Golden explained, the money goes toward tuning the organizations’ steel drums and purchasing new drums.
All proceeds from ticket and vendor fees that are for-profit go back into improving the organization’s programs, such as purchasing new costumes or apparel and other operational costs to keep all programs free to the public, he said. Golden.
She said she expected around 1,000 attendees at the event, which ran from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday. More than a dozen vendors were on hand, selling food, clothing and other items.
Songhai Bamboo Roots is also in the process of adding a new African drumming program.
The drum, it’s something because you know, this is a new generation. You have to have something to keep their attention, Golden said.
