International news | Page 292





A senior Chinese diplomat reiterated on Friday China’s firm opposition to “Taiwan independence” and firm will to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. “China stands steadfastly on the path of peaceful development and pursues a national defense policy that is purely defensive in nature,” Li Song, China’s ambassador for disarmament affairs, said at the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty for Non-Proliferation. of Nuclear Weapons at UN headquarters in New York. “China will resolutely protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity and resolutely prevent foreign interference and separatist plans for ‘Taiwan independence,'” Li said. Li said the current international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation system is facing the most complicated and dire situation since the indefinite extension of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in 1995. Driven by the Cold War mentality, the United States is obsessed with “strategic competition between great powers”, seeking absolute strategic advantages, strengthening military alliances, provoking confrontation between camps on the eastern and western sides of the Eurasian continent. and advancing forward. the deployment of strategic forces such as nuclear and missile forces,” Li said. These measures “have seriously damaged the mutual trust of major powers, affected strategic balance and stability, created obstacles to current international nuclear disarmament efforts, and exacerbated the risk of nuclear arms race and nuclear conflict,” he said. China’s ambassador for disarmament affairs, Li Song, criticized the United States on Friday for its negative moves on disarmament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/international-news.2280392/page-292 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos