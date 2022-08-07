India beat West Indies by 59 runs, take an unassailable 3-1 lead

Rohit Sharma maintained his unbeaten record as captain in bilateral T20Is as India made short work of West Indies by 59 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

It was a perfect weekend for the NRIs in and around Florida as India first posted 191 for 5 with useful knocks from Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (33 off 16 balls), and a moment from Axar Patel (20 not out 8 balls).

On a ground where each team’s highest run score is 98, the target of 192 was simply out of the question and the West Indian innings folded for a paltry 132 in 19.1 overs.

While Brandon King (13) and Kyle Mayers (14) started the chase on a bright note, hitting Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opener, things went downhill from that point.

Saturday happened to be the day when Bhuvneshwar’s new partner Avesh Khan (2/17 in 4 overs) was ready to shake off his tag of promiscuity with some beautiful spells.

The delivery that King got stopped on him and the result was an easy return catch.

A drop shot Devon Thomas (1) wanted a swing and Aveshi’s fuller delivery didn’t hit the middle of the bat, and the resulting skier was easily caught by Deepak Hooda to complete one of his three catches.

Nicholas Pooran (24 off 8 balls) looked ominously in touch with three monstrous sixes before Mayers sold him a dummy, pulling back on a non-existent single and he was stranded at mid-on when Pant bailed .

While Axar Patel (2/48 in 4 overs) got some climbing, he removed Mayers and Rovman Powell (24 off 16 balls), both stretching in the deep.

Arshdeep Singh (3/12 in 3.1 overs) then put the brakes on and it was a walk in the park by the time the back-10 started. Ravi Bishnoi also seized the opportunity with steady figures of 2 for 27 in 4 overs.

Set to bat, Pant and skipper Rohit missed the big shots but made quite useful contributions to take India to 191 for 5.

Rohit and Pant were the key contributors, while Axar hit a couple of shots at the end to finish unbeaten on 20 off 8 balls.

Sanju Samson was more subdued during his 30 balls not out off 23, often failing to find the boundaries, which prevented India from reaching 200.

For West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy, cricket proved to be a great leveler indeed as he was smoked for 66 runs from his 4 overs just a week after he had a better run career six-wicket haul in the second ODI. It was the most expensive spell by a West Indies player in T20Is.

Rohit’s new approach to the powerplay may not have produced many big hits apart from a half-century, but he is certainly pointing the way with positive intent ahead.

McCoy went for three sixes and 25 runs in an over. In those three, Rohit had a couple of maximums – a pull at deep mid-wicket and a flat one over long-on.

The one that got him the maximum cheer was a sixth wicket from Akeal Hosein (1/28 in 4 overs) but the next delivery, which was a little slower and a little shorter in length, brought about his downfall.

But Rohit’s 33 in a stand of 53 in less than five overs set the tone and gave the other players time and confidence to go after the bowling.

The tendency to keep wickets and then go after the bowling, which has been the bane of Indian T20 teams of the recent past, is no longer evident.

The batting order saw Pant and Deepak Hooda (21 off 19 balls) close in six overs to produce a 47-run stand which was the launching pad for the final flourish by Axar.