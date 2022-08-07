China begins long-range air strike drills around Taiwan





The Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command said Sunday around noon local time that it conducted live-fire exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan “as planned.”

“The drills focused on joint ground fire attacks and long-range air strike capabilities,” the command said in a statement posted on its official account on the social media platform Weibo, without specifying whether the drills had ended.

The drills, scheduled to take place in six areas around the island, began on Thursday and were scheduled to last until Sunday at noon local time in Beijing, Chinese state media reported.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Sunday it detected multiple Chinese aircraft, naval vessels and drones operating around the Taiwan Strait that morning in what it called a “simulated attack against Taiwan’s main island and Taiwan’s naval vessels” – an easy phone connection. of language from Saturday when he said Chinese military exercises around the island could be a “possible simulated attack.”

Taiwan’s military “closely monitored” the situation and deployed aircraft and ships to react “appropriately” to Chinese military exercises around the island, the Defense Ministry added. He also said the drones “entered” the outlying islands controlled by Taiwan. The ministry did not immediately give an exact number of Chinese planes, ships or drones detected on Sunday morning or whether they crossed the sensitive median line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the Chinese mainland. China announced the drills — the scale of which marks a significant escalation from past activities — within an hour of the arrival of Pelosi and a congressional delegation in Taiwan on Tuesday evening. The stop, which was expected but not previously announced, was part of a larger tour of Asia. Chinese officials had repeatedly warned Washington of unspecified ramifications for the expected trip. In addition to the exercises, Beijing launched another one a series of diplomatic sanctions including canceling upcoming phone calls between Chinese and US defense leaders and suspending bilateral climate talks. The Chinese Communist Party views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, despite never having controlled it, and has long vowed to “reunify” the island with Chinese territory — by force if necessary. The drills in the previous days had seen a number of air and naval operations around the island, including the launch of 11 ballistic missiles on Thursday — some of which flew over the island of Taiwan and landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. This marked the first time China had fired missiles over the island. On Saturday, 14 ships and 20 aircraft operated by the Chinese military were spotted around the strait, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. Out of 20 planes, 14 crossed the median line, he added. On Friday, 68 Chinese warplanes were reported in the Taiwan Strait, according to the ministry. Of those, 49 entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone — an airspace buffer commonly referred to as the ADIZ. This was just a few aircraft short of the record set last year when 56 Chinese fighter jets entered the ADIZ on the same day. Taiwan’s Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang on Sunday reiterated Taiwan’s condemnation of the drills. “Not only Taiwan, but also other countries in the region, as well as freedom-loving countries such as the US and so on, have strongly protested and condemned China’s arrogant military operations that disrupt regional peace and stability,” he said during an engagement. for press. We call on the Chinese government not to flex its military muscles and disrupt regional peace. A spokesman for the US National Security Council on Saturday called China’s recent military activities around Taiwan a “significant escalation in China’s efforts to change the status quo.” “They are provocative, irresponsible and increase the risk of miscalculation,” the spokesman said. “They are also contrary to our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is what the world expects.” US allies have also spoken out to condemn China’s actions, including in a joint statement issued Friday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa after their meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN foreign ministers. Meeting in Cambodia. Diplomats “condemned (China’s) launch of ballistic missiles, including those that the Japanese government said landed in its exclusive economic zone, for “increasing tension and destabilizing the region” and called on China to “immediately cease military exercises “. in the statement issued by the US Department of State. China hit back on Saturday evening, with its embassy in Australia calling the US “the biggest saboteur and destabilizer of peace in the Taiwan Strait” and disputing the “legal basis” for Japan’s claims about the reductions rockets. “China is a victim of political provocation by the US. Actions taken by the Chinese government to protect state sovereignty and territorial integrity and curb separatist activities are legitimate and justified,” the embassy said in a statement.

