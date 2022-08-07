Cuba seeks international help as deadly oil depot fire rages





A fire caused by a lightning strike at an oil depot raged out of control in the Cuban city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured 121 people and left 17 firefighters missing. Cuban authorities said an unidentified body was found late Saturday.

Firefighters and other specialists were still trying to put out the fire at the base of the Matanzas Supertanker, where the fire started during a storm Friday night, the Ministry of Energy and Mines said on Twitter. Authorities said about 800 people were evacuated from the Dubrocq neighborhood closest to the fire. The government said it had sought help from international experts in friendly countries with experience in the oil sector. Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernndez de Cosso said the US government had provided technical assistance to put out the flames. On his Twitter account, he said that the proposal is in the hands of specialists for proper coordination. A few minutes later, President Miguel Daz-Canel thanked Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile for their offers of aid. A support flight from Mexico arrived Saturday evening. The official Cuban News Agency said lightning struck a tank, causing a fire and the fire later spread to a second tank. As military helicopters flew overhead dropping water on the flames, thick plumes of black smoke billowed from the facility and spread west more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) toward Havana. Roberto de la Torre, head of fire operations in Matanzas, said firefighters are spraying water on intact tanks to try to keep them cool in hopes of preventing the fire from spreading. Cuba’s Ministry of Health reported that 121 people were injured with five of them in critical condition. The Presidency of the Republic said that the 17 missing people were firefighters who were in the nearest area trying to prevent the spread. Later on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement that a body had been found and officials were trying to identify it. The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. There was no immediate word on how much oil had burned or was at risk at the storage facility, which has eight giant tanks that hold oil used to fuel power plants. I was at the gym when I felt the first explosion. A column of smoke and terrible fire rose into the sky, resident Adiel Gonzalez told The Associated Press by phone. The city has a strong sulfur smell. He said some people also decided to leave the district of Versailles, which is slightly further from the tank farm than Dubrocq. Many ambulances, police and fire engines were seen on the streets of Matanzas, a city of about 140,000 people located on Matanzas Bay. Local meteorologist Elier Pila showed satellite images of the area with a thick plume of black smoke moving west from the point of the fire and reaching east to Havana. That plume could be close to 150 kilometers long, Pila wrote on his Twitter account. (AP)

