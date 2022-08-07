Zaporizhzhia: UN nuclear watchdog warns of ‘catastrophe’ at Ukraine power plant as shelling continues





The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, said he was alarmed by the reports of damage and called for a team of IAEA experts to be urgently allowed to visit the plant to assess and protect the site.

“I am extremely concerned by yesterday’s bombing of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which underscores the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond,” Grossi said in a statement on Saturday.

“Military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs,” he added.

Kiev has accused Russian forces of stockpiling heavy weaponry and launching attacks from the plant, which they seized in early March and still occupy. Moscow, meanwhile, has claimed that Ukrainian troops are targeting the complex.

Shelling on Friday damaged a power line and forced one of the plant’s reactors to shut down, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear power operator Energoatom, which later said there was no damage to the reactors themselves and the radiation situation was normal. Attacks on the plant continued overnight Saturday, according to Energoatom, hitting various parts of the complex and injuring a Ukrainian employee. He claimed that Russian forces and employees of Russia’s state nuclear power company Rosatom, who have been in place since they seized the plant, took shelter in bunkers before the shelling began. The missiles hit the site of the plant’s dry storage facility, where 174 containers of spent nuclear fuel are kept, and damaged three radiation monitoring detectors, making timely detection and response to leaking radioactive substances “currently impossible,” it warned. Energoatom. “This time a nuclear catastrophe was miraculously averted, but miracles cannot last forever,” he added. While the security situation is stable and there is no immediate threat to nuclear safety, according to the IAEA, Grossi warned of the dire danger that further fighting in the country could pose. “Any military firepower directed at or from the facility would be playing with fire, with potentially catastrophic consequences,” Grossi said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his late-night speech on Saturday, again accused Russia of shelling the plant and using it to cause terror in Europe. “Unfortunately, we have a significant deterioration of the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Zelensky said. “Russian terrorists became the first in the world to use a nuclear power plant for terror. The biggest in Europe!” Zelensky said on Sunday that he had spoken with European Council President Charles Michel CNN was unable to verify claims of damage to the plant, which occupies a sprawling site. Ukrainian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the bombings. “Irresponsible violation of nuclear safety rules” The European Union’s top diplomat has sharply criticized Russia’s military activities around the Zaporizhzya power plant and called for the IAEA to have access to the complex. “This is a serious and irresponsible violation of nuclear safety rules and another example of Russia’s disregard for international norms.” Joseph Borrell the EU’s foreign policy chief said on Twitter on Saturday. Some Western and Ukrainian officials believe Russia is now using the giant nuclear facility as a bastion to protect its troops and launch attacks because they assume Kiev will not fire back and risk a crisis. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Moscow of using the plant to protect its forces, while Britain’s defense ministry said in a recent security assessment that Russia’s actions at the complex sabotage the security of its operations. Enerhodar’s Ukrainian chairman, Dmytro Orlov, said in late July that Russian forces had been observed using heavy weapons near the plant because “they know very well that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not respond to these attacks, as they can harm nuclear power. plants.” Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned on Friday that further attacks on the plant could be catastrophic. “The possible consequences of hitting an operational reactor are equivalent to using an atomic bomb,” the ministry said on Twitter. Grossi has called on all parties to “exercise maximum restraint in the vicinity of this important nuclear facility, with its six reactors.” “Ukrainian staff operating the plant under Russian occupation must be able to perform their important duties without threats or pressures that undermine not only their own security, but that of the facility itself,” he added. The IAEA has been trying to coordinate a mission of defense experts to visit the plant since it was seized by Russian forces. “This mission would play a crucial role in helping to stabilize the nuclear safety and security situation there, as we have at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and elsewhere in Ukraine in recent months,” he said. The IAEA sent teams to Chernobyl nuclear power plant LATER April and May to deliver equipment and conduct radiological assessments of the site, which was held by Russian forces for more than a month before they withdrew in late March.

CNN’s Mariya Knight, Vasco Cotovio and Tim Lister contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/07/europe/zaporizhzhia-power-plant-nuclear-disaster-intl/index.html

