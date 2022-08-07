Giraffes, parrots and oak trees, among many species facing extinction





It may be surprising to learn that even giraffes, parrots and oaks are on the endangered species list, as well as cacti and seaweed. It may come as a surprise to learn that giraffes, parrots and even oak trees are on the endangered species list, along with cacti and seaweed.

Seaweed is one of the planet’s best survivors, and relatives of some modern-day seaweeds can be traced back some 1.6 billion years. Seaweed plays a vital role in marine ecosystems, providing habitats and food for marine life forms, while large varieties such as kelp act as underwater nurseries for fish. However, mechanical cleaning, rising sea temperatures and the construction of coastal infrastructure are contributing to the decline of the species.

The world’s trees are threatened by a variety of sources, including deforestation, deforestation for industry and agriculture, firewood for heating and cooking, and climate-related threats such as wildfires.

An estimated 31 percent of the world’s 430 oak species are threatened with extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. And 41 percent are a conservation concern, mainly due to deforestation for agriculture and cooking fuel.

Giraffes are targeted for their meat and suffer from habitat degradation due to unsustainable timber harvesting and increased demand for agricultural land; it is estimated that only about 600 West African giraffes remain in the wild.



Unsplash/Shane Stagner Kelp, a type of seaweed, can be fed to animals and can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Catastrophic results for humanity According to UN experts, the current biodiversity crisis will worsen, with disastrous results for humanity, if people do not interact with nature in a more sustainable way.

The IPBES report makes it abundantly clear that wild species are an essential source of food, shelter and income for hundreds of millions around the world, says Susan Gardner, Director of the Ecosystems Division at the United Nations Environment Programme.UNEP).

Sustainable use is when biodiversity and ecosystem functioning are maintained while contributing to human well-being. By continuing to use these resources unsustainably, we are not only risking the loss and damage of populations of these species; we are affecting our health and well-being and that of the next generation.



UNHCR/Diego Moreno Women in Rio Negro preparing the land for planting. Indigenous knowledge The report illustrates the importance of indigenous people being able to secure rights to their land, as they have long understood the value of wildlife and learned how to use it sustainably.

Examples of the kinds of transformative changes needed to reduce biodiversity loss include an equitable distribution of costs and benefits, changes in social values, and effective governance systems.

Currently, governments around the world spend more than $500 billion each year in ways that damage biodiversity to support industries such as fossil fuels, agriculture and fishing. Experts say these funds should be repurposed to promote regenerative agriculture, sustainable food systems and nature-positive innovations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/08/1123872 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos