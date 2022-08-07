International
Susan Holt was elected leader of the New Brunswick Liberals
In a historic victory on Saturday, Susan Holt has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of New Brunswick.
She is the first woman to win the party leadership in the province.
She won in the third ballot with 51.67 percent of the votes. Former Liberal MP TJ Harvey was runner-up.
Holt will lead the party into the next election against the ruling Progressive Conservatives, now led by Prime Minister Blaine Higgs.
The former business leader and former adviser to former prime minister Brian Gallant pitched herself as someone who would bring a fresh approach to politics, a theme she repeated in her victory speech.
“The people of New Brunswick have told us they are tired of politics as usual. They are tired of conflict and fighting. They are tired of partisanship,” she said.
“They want to see something different. We can be the party that leads a change for a new politics in New Brunswick that is transparent, authentic, empathetic and collaborative.”
In part, Holt’s victory was based on being the second or third choice of two of the other candidates.
The party used preferential voting, meaning members who voted in the past week ranked their first, second, third and fourth choices for leader. In order to be elected, a candidate needed 50 percent of the vote.
Former cabinet minister Donald Arseneault and current MP Robert Gauvin were others on the ballot.
During the first round of voting, Harvey had 33.9 percent, Holt had 32.12 percent, Gauvin had 19.76 percent and Arseneault had 14.22 percent of the points awarded in the party’s weighted voting system.
Arseneault was removed from the ballot and the votes were redistributed.
Harvey received 39.58 per cent on the second ballot, while Holt had 36.76 per cent and Gauvinhad 23.67 per cent. Gauvin fell off the ballot.
Bold change starts now!
I am humbled to have earned your trust to lead the Liberal Party of New Brunswick. I have been loud and clear that I want to change the way we do politics. And I’m so grateful that you do too. pic.twitter.com/JM2jcwJl7g
Holt said he had “a lot of conversations” with people who chose Gauvin or Arseneault first, but who were also interested in her as a possible leader.
Harvey not committed
Harvey said that despite his defeat, he was optimistic about the Liberals’ prospects, although he would not commit to being a candidate in the next election.
“It’s certainly not the result we had hoped for,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all still a family and I think it’s been really healthy for the party.”
Harvey said his support in the first two rounds was where his team thought it would be, but with two candidates eliminated at that point “it’s really hard to gauge where the support might go on the third ballot.” .
University of Moncton political scientist Roger Ouellette said Holt’s victory was a watershed moment for the Liberals.
Saint John MLA Shirley Dysart briefly led the party as interim leader in 1985, but Saturday’s result is the first time party members have elected a woman to the role.
“Maybe we’ll see after the next general election that we’ll have another first with a woman as prime minister,” Ouellettes said.
