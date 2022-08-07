China is watching: Senators seek more support for Ukraine and Taiwan





Almost six months after this war, Ukraine is bloodied but still standing firm. NATO is bigger, not smaller. The International Criminal Court is coming after Putin and his cronies and would choke the Russian economy as long as they were the biggest state sponsor of terrorism. If you want to get what [Vladimir] Putin did, he tried to go to Taiwan, Graham said. The right response is to stand up to a bully, not a coward, he added. The increased pressure from lawmakers comes after China launched a series of military exercises around Taiwan following Pelosi’s visit, which Blumenthal called harassment and assault. The White House has been shy of a bipartisan bid for a more aggressive stance on US-Taiwan policy and has worked to woo Congress, as the administration fears the legislation could interfere with its assurances to Beijing of support for the one-China policy. , a diplomatic recognition. Beijing’s position that there is only one Chinese government. The Russian invasion has caused Democrats and Republicans alike to reassess America’s policy of strategic ambiguity when it comes to Taiwan, with which the US has had a difficult official relationship since it recognized the government of mainland China in the 1970s. China is watching what we do in Ukraine. That is why we need to send more of the HIMARS multiple long-range artillery in order for Ukraine to be successful this coming month during its counteroffensives, Blumenthal said. He also called for moves to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, more sanctions against the Kremlin and additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) echoed that sentiment in a separate interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, noting that China has seen a fierce Russian war in Ukraine and saying that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is not inevitable. We need to help Taiwan make this as difficult as possible for China, and we have done so by providing Taiwan with military assistance, Van Hollen said. We must continue to do this to make Taiwan a pig’s pig, so that when China looks at Taiwan, it will realize that this will be a hellish war and not a winnable one. Rep. Gregory Meeks (DN.Y.), who accompanied Pelosi on her visit to Taiwan, defended the trip, saying he will not allow China’s leadership to dictate where members of Congress can go. We will stand by our friends, our partners and our allies, he said on CBS Face the Nation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/07/china-senate-ukraine-taiwan-graham-blumenthal-00050226 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos