International
More than 40 people were killed in Gaza during the weekend violence
Jerusalem
CNN
–
Palestinian militants fired rockets at Jerusalem on Sunday after Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip overnight killed a senior militant commander, the second since the start of Israel’s operation against Islamic Jihad. The response from the Iran-backed group marked another escalation in a weekend of violence that has left dozens dead in Gaza and sent thousands of Israelis scrambling for shelter.
Overnight, Khaled Mansour, a leader of Islamic Jihad operations in southern Gaza, was killed in an airstrike on a building in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, according to Israeli officials. Israel said Mansour was responsible for a number of terrorist attacks against Israelis.
He is the second Islamic Jihad commander to be killed since Israel launched a surprise operation, Breaking Dawn, on Friday, sparking the worst bout of violence between Israeli and Palestinian militants since a brief war last May. On the same day, Israel killed Tayseer Al-Jabari, the group’s head of operations in northern Gaza, in what it described as a pre-emptive strike.
Since then, the Israeli military says it has struck dozens of additional targets, including rocket launch sites, weapons production facilities and a tunnel it said was being built to allow militants to infiltrate Israel and carry out attacks. The Israeli military has also expanded its campaign into the West Bank, arresting around 40 suspected Islamic Jihad militants across the territory in two nights of operations.
Islamic Jihad, which is the smaller of the two main militant groups in Gaza, has fired more than seven hundred rockets since Friday, according to Israeli officials, mostly at Israeli communities living near the Gaza Strip, but also firing some longer range missiles. rocket.
About twenty percent of the launches have landed inside Gaza, an army spokesman told reporters. The Iron Dome air defense system, which is deployed against any incoming fire as a threat to people or buildings, and intercepted rockets fired at Jerusalem, is currently operating with a 97% success rate, the spokesman said.
At least 43 Palestinians have been killed by the escalation, including 15 children, according to information from the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israel says most of those killed in its airstrikes were militants. For its part, Islamic Jihad has said it will not release the names of its slain fighters until the latest escalation is over.
There are also conflicting claims about responsibility for some of the deaths. In an incident on Saturday, four children were among seven people killed in an explosion in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the explosion was caused by an Israeli airstrike, but Israel rejected the claim, blaming an errant rocket launch. The Israel Defense Forces released a video showing the Islamic Jihad rocket apparently losing power and falling to the ground over a built-up area.
The presidency of the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the West Bank and has very limited influence over events in Gaza, has strongly condemned the Israeli military operation and is calling for a strong response when the UN Security Council holds a special session later to discuss escalation.
Among the United Nations’ most urgent humanitarian priorities is restoring fuel supplies to Gaza, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told CNN. Stocks are so low that Gaza’s only power plant has been shut down for more than 24 hours, causing drastic power cuts across the Strip.
Two water treatment plants and nine pumping stations have been forced to close as a result of the lack of electricity, OCHA said, meaning that 130,000 cubic meters of polluted water is now flowing directly into the Mediterranean Sea.
The impact is also being felt by Gazan households, who now get an average of three to four hours of electricity a day, down from 16 hours, the Gaza Power Generation Company told CNN.
Fuel for the power plant is brought into Gaza by truck through the Kerem Shalom crossing, which was closed by Israel six days ago amid concerns that Islamic Jihad was threatening an attack after an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, where Israeli forces captured one of the group’s top commander, Bassam al-Saadi, on Monday night.
The violence is the worst in the region since the Israeli army and Hamas fought an 11-day war in May 2021.
Hamas, the main Palestinian faction in Gaza, also blamed Israel for the escalation, but has been notably restrained in its response overall, stopping short of threatening revenge attacks.
The groups’ decision to stay out of the fighting has raised hopes that Egyptian mediators may soon be able to restore a ceasefire, and negotiation efforts continued on Sunday, according to the parties involved in the fighting.
Talks are underway with Egypt to reach a ceasefire, a Middle East official briefed CNN on the situation.
A spokesman for Islamic Jihad, Tareq Selmi, told CNN that Egyptian mediators are making the highest efforts to restore calm in the Strip. The previous escalation has ended through international efforts led by Egypt, with the support of the United Nations and Qatar.
The clash came as the Islamic Jihad leader was in Iran, meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other high-ranking officials.
A video obtained by Reuters showed Ziyad al-Nakhalah holding talks with Raisin on Saturday in Tehran, a day after Israel began its military operation against Islamic Jihad in Gaza.
Al-Nakhalah also spoke on Saturday with the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, who praised the Palestinian Islamic Resistance’s quick response to the Israeli military operation, saying it proves that a new era has begun for the resistance. power, according to a report from Iran’s Fars News Agency.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid drew attention to Al Nakhalah’s visit to Iran when he spoke on Friday about the campaign in Gaza.
Our war is not with the people of Gaza. Islamic Jihad is an Iranian proxy that wants to destroy the state of Israel and kill innocent Israelis. The head of Islamic Jihad is in Tehran as we speak. We will do whatever it takes to protect our people, Lapid said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/07/middleeast/israel-gaza-islamic-jihad-operation-sunday-intl/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Analysis-With the exercises in Taiwan, Xi tries to save the Pelosi crisis August 7, 2022
- Fighting in Ukraine changes as Russian troops advance south August 7, 2022
- What can and can’t Boris Johnson do before he leaves? August 7, 2022
- Atlanta Braves Send Struggling Right-Handed Starting Pitcher Ian Anderson to Minors August 7, 2022
- Anne Heche was driving in the ICU after her car crashed at home August 7, 2022