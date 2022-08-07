Human rights groups have criticized some of Ukraine’s military actions. Experts say they should be taken seriously

More than five months after the Russian invasion began, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office claims it is investigating more than 26,000 alleged Russian war crimes. But it is unclear to what extent Ukraine is investigating any actions by its armed forces that may have violated international law or put civilians at risk.

There is ample evidence linking Russian forces to apparent atrocities and war crimes in Ukraine, including mass killings, indiscriminate attacks, the use of rape as a weapon of war, and the alleged forced deportations of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians from their country.

Although the scale of Russia’s brutality in Ukraine is great, recent reports from Amnesty International, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and Human Rights Watch have also raised concerns about the conduct of Ukrainian forces. This includes ill-treatment of prisoners of war, extrajudicial punishments and the use of residential areas for military operations, putting civilians directly in the line of fire.

On Thursday, Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said there is “a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk” and “being in a defensive position” is not an exception to following the rules of war.

But on Sunday, the harsh criticism prompted Amnesty to apologize for the “concern and anger” the report had caused.

“Amnesty International’s priority in this and every conflict is to ensure that civilians are protected. Indeed, that was our sole objective when we published this latest piece of research,” the group said in an email to Reuters.

“While we fully stand by our findings, we regret the pain caused.”

Amnesty’s Ukraine country director, Oksana Pokalchuk, resigned on Friday, saying the organization “unwittingly created material that appeared to support Russian narratives of occupation. In an effort to protect civilians, this study became a tool of Russian propaganda.”

“There is never a completely clean side”

Despite the controversy surrounding the latest reports, human rights experts say it is important for Ukraine to pursue any violations of international law by its forces for the sake of accountability and to prevent Kiev from providing Moscowfodder to justify its invasion. its bloody.

“Even in the most asymmetric wars, there is never a completely clean side,” said Mark Kersten, an assistant professor of criminology at the University of the Fraser Valley in BC and a senior consultant at the Wayamo Foundation, a German nonprofit that promotes justice for international crimes.

Although Kersten said Ukraine is clearly a victim of Russian aggression, he told the CBC that it must take seriously any “credible allegations” against its military and other armed factions if it wants to maintain its “moral high ground in respect for international law”.

both Russia AND Ukraine are signatories to treaties that protect human rights in armed conflicts and regulate the rules of war. Among them are the Geneva Conventions of 1949, which set standards for the humane treatment of civilians and prisoners of war.

FRIEND | Prosecutors seek evidence of war crimes in Ukraine: Efforts to investigate war crimes in Ukraine On the ground in Ukraine, prosecutors are gathering evidence of alleged war crimes against Russia. Their work comes after a Russian soldier pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Protecting civilians by putting them at risk

Russian forces have been widely accused of violating international laws that oblige them to minimize civilian deaths. But regardless of whether their opponents are following the rules of war, Ukrainian forces are also legally bound to limit harm to civilians, said Human Rights Watch (HRW) senior crisis and conflict researcher Belkis Wille.

In one report released in July, Human Rights Watch raised the alarm about numerous incidents in which Ukrainian and Russian forces endangered civilians by deploying military operations in residential areas or public facilities such as schools or health centers without taking adequate steps to protect civilians or moved them to safe places.

One incident with Ukrainian forces investigated by HRW occurred in the village of Yakovlivka. The report, authored by Wille, detailed how fighters arrived shortly after Russia invaded the country and settled in a school. Days later, an attack in the area killed four civilians and wounded 10 others.

OHCHR also warned of military operations mounted on civilian facilities and the possible use of human shields. Her report released in June, blamed Russia and Ukraine for a attack on a nursing home in the Luhansk region, in the first weeks of the conflict. Dozens of “vulnerable civilians” are believed to have been killed as Ukrainian forces moved inside the strategically located facility. Staff and residents were not moved to safety before Russian-aligned forces attacked, OHCHR reported.

This image from Maxar Technologies shows a nursing home in the eastern Luhansk region, where a United Nations report says Ukraine’s armed forces bear much of the blame for a deadly attack. (Maxar Technologies via Associated Press)

“If the armed forces are in the area, of course that means the area becomes at risk of being targeted,” Wille said. “Where the Ukrainian armed forces are based, this is a legitimate military target for the Russian side.”

She told CBC News that there were cases in which residents in some areas welcomed the presence of Ukrainian forces because they wanted protection from invading Russian forces, but she explained that this is “kind of irrelevant to the law” because of having to leave civilians from those areas.

Determining responsibility is complicated

OHCHR reported numerous other concerns about the conduct of the armed forces on both sides, including:

Ukraine and Russia both use cluster munitions that can indiscriminately kill or injure civilians.

Widespread use of extrajudicial punishment.

Allegations of conflict-related sexual violence.

Treatment of prisoners of war as well as torture and summary executions.

Wille said a complicating factor in considering whether any Ukrainian fighters are responsible for violating international law is that there are a number of different uniformed factions beyond the Ukrainian military. Many fighters may not have formal training.

The Territorial Defense Force is a branch of the military, but made up of ex-servicemen and civilian volunteers. The Azov Battalion was formed in 2014 as a far-right militia that was eventually subsumed under the National Guard of Ukraine. Another group known as the Kraken Regiment, which was formed early in the war and is linked to Azov, is also largely volunteer. Ukraine has also opened its doors to some foreign fighters.

Wille said these “newly created warring groups” are in a “grey area”, without a clear command structure and abuses can be “fully controlled”.

Soldiers of the Kraken special forces unit of Ukraine check the documents of a man on a destroyed road bridge near the village of Rus’ka Lozova, north of Kharkiv, on May 16, 2022. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have no idea what kind of training they are receiving in the principles of the laws of war and the extent to which, if they violate the laws of war, there would be a robust enough system to investigate those potential abuses and hold them accountable,” she said.

Not all fighters are acting on orders when they commit suspected human rights abuses, Kersten explained.

“While I don’t think people should blame these things on bad apples, you’re always going to have bad apples who commit, you know, individual war crimes outside the command structure of the military,” he said.

LISTEN | Major efforts to gather evidence of alleged Russian war crimes: Front burning24:42Gathering evidence of war crimes in Ukraine A major effort is underway to gather evidence of alleged war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine. Investigators from the International Criminal Court, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are on the ground, gathering accounts of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture, among other abuses. Today, Belkis Wille, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, talks about what she and her team have found so far and why she believes it’s important that people around the world, those in power, but also citizens of Russia, can actually read. what does this war look like and what abuses are being done. WARNING: This episode contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Why responsibility is important for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky furiously denounced Amnesty International’s report released on Thursday, accusing the organization of trying to “shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim”.

“If you give manipulative reports,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video speech, “then you share responsibility for people’s deaths with them.”

Asked by Reuters news agency about the controversy over its latest report and the resignation of its Ukraine country director, Amnesty said on Saturday it was preparing a further statement.

WATCH: Westerners aid Russia’s war propaganda efforts in Ukraine: Westerners helping Putin to propagandize the war against Ukraine WARNING: This story contains graphic images | When it comes to pushing propaganda about the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladamir Putin has help from a group of Westerners with long histories of disinformation, including John Mark Dougan and Canadian Eva Bartlett.

CBC News contacted the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine to inquire about any investigation into possible violations of international law by Ukrainian fighters. A response was not received by the time of publication.

Global Affairs Canada would not say whether Canadian officials have pressured Ukraine to investigate allegations that its forces violated international law. She said Canada is “unwavering” in its support for Ukraine against Russia’s aggression and intends to “ensure that all those who are complicit in these atrocious crimes and illegal war are held accountable.”

Although Russia is unlikely to investigate its own atrocities, Kersten of the University of the Fraser Valley said it is “in Ukraine’s best interest” to investigate possible violations by its forces for the sake of what happens when the conflict ends.

“It is more difficult to live side by side [after the war]when you know that in the other’s community there are perpetrators who have not been held accountable in any meaningful way, nor has it been acknowledged that there was wrongdoing.”