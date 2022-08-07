International
Human rights groups have criticized some of Ukraine’s military actions. Experts say they should be taken seriously
More than five months after the Russian invasion began, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office claims it is investigating more than 26,000alleged Russian war crimes. But it is unclear to what extent Ukraine is investigating any actions by its armed forces that may have violated international law or put civilians at risk.
There is ample evidence linking Russian forces to apparent atrocities and war crimes in Ukraine, including mass killings, indiscriminate attacks, the use of rape as a weapon of war, and the alleged forced deportations of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians from their country.
Although the scale of Russia’s brutality in Ukraine is great, recent reports from Amnesty International, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and Human Rights Watch have also raised concerns about the conduct of Ukrainian forces. This includes ill-treatment of prisoners of war, extrajudicial punishments and the use of residential areas for military operations, putting civilians directly in the line of fire.
On Thursday, Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said there is “a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk” and “being in a defensive position” is not an exception to following the rules of war.
But on Sunday, the harsh criticism prompted Amnesty to apologize for the “concern and anger” the report had caused.
“Amnesty International’s priority in this and every conflict is to ensure that civilians are protected. Indeed, that was our sole objective when we published this latest piece of research,” the group said in an email to Reuters.
“While we fully stand by our findings, we regret the pain caused.”
Amnesty’s Ukraine country director, Oksana Pokalchuk, resigned on Friday, saying the organization “unwittingly created material that appeared to support Russian narratives of occupation. In an effort to protect civilians, this study became a tool of Russian propaganda.”
“There is never a completely clean side”
Despite the controversy surrounding the latest reports, human rights experts say it is important for Ukraine to pursue any violations of international law by its forces for the sake of accountability and to prevent Kiev from providing Moscowfodder to justify its invasion. its bloody.
“Even in the most asymmetric wars, there is never a completely clean side,” said Mark Kersten, an assistant professor of criminology at the University of the Fraser Valley in BC and a senior consultant at the Wayamo Foundation, a German nonprofit that promotes justice for international crimes.
Although Kersten said Ukraine is clearly a victim of Russian aggression, he told the CBC that it must take seriously any “credible allegations” against its military and other armed factions if it wants to maintain its “moral high ground in respect for international law”.
both Russia AND Ukraine are signatories to treaties that protect human rights in armed conflicts and regulate the rules of war. Among them are the Geneva Conventions of 1949, which set standards for the humane treatment of civilians and prisoners of war.
Protecting civilians by putting them at risk
Russian forces have been widely accused of violating international laws that oblige them to minimize civilian deaths. But regardless of whether their opponents are following the rules of war, Ukrainian forces are also legally bound to limit harm to civilians, said Human Rights Watch (HRW) senior crisis and conflict researcher Belkis Wille.
In one report released in July, Human Rights Watch raised the alarm about numerous incidents in which Ukrainian and Russian forces endangered civilians by deploying military operations in residential areas or public facilities such as schools or health centers without taking adequate steps to protect civilians or moved them to safe places.
One incident with Ukrainian forces investigated by HRW occurred in the village of Yakovlivka. The report, authored by Wille, detailed how fighters arrived shortly after Russia invaded the country and settled in a school. Days later, an attack in the area killed four civilians and wounded 10 others.
OHCHR also warned of military operations mounted on civilian facilities and the possible use of human shields. Her reportreleased in June, blamed Russia and Ukraine for a attack on a nursing home in the Luhansk region, in the first weeks of the conflict. Dozens of “vulnerable civilians” are believed to have been killed as Ukrainian forces moved inside the strategically located facility. Staff and residents were not moved to safety before Russian-aligned forces attacked, OHCHR reported.
“If the armed forces are in the area, of course that means the area becomes at risk of being targeted,” Wille said. “Where the Ukrainian armed forces are based, this is a legitimate military target for the Russian side.”
She told CBC News that there were cases in which residents in some areas welcomed the presence of Ukrainian forces because they wanted protection from invading Russian forces, but she explained that this is “kind of irrelevant to the law” because of having to leave civilians from those areas.
Determining responsibility is complicated
OHCHR reported numerous other concerns about the conduct of the armed forces on both sides, including:
- Ukraine and Russia both use cluster munitions that can indiscriminately kill or injure civilians.
- Widespread use of extrajudicial punishment.
- Allegations of conflict-related sexual violence.
- Treatment of prisoners of war as well as torture and summary executions.
Wille said a complicating factor in considering whether any Ukrainian fighters are responsible for violating international law is that there are a number of different uniformed factions beyond the Ukrainian military. Many fighters may not have formal training.
The Territorial Defense Force is a branch of the military, but made up of ex-servicemen and civilian volunteers. The Azov Battalion was formed in 2014 as a far-right militia that was eventually subsumed under the National Guard of Ukraine. Another group known as the Kraken Regiment, which was formed early in the war and is linked to Azov, is also largely volunteer. Ukraine has also opened its doors to some foreign fighters.
Wille said these “newly created warring groups” are in a “grey area”, without a clear command structure and abuses can be “fully controlled”.
“We have no idea what kind of training they are receiving in the principles of the laws of war and the extent to which, if they violate the laws of war, there would be a robust enough system to investigate those potential abuses and hold them accountable,” she said.
Not all fighters are acting on orders when they commit suspected human rights abuses, Kersten explained.
“While I don’t think people should blame these things on bad apples, you’re always going to have bad apples who commit, you know, individual war crimes outside the command structure of the military,” he said.
Front burning24:42Gathering evidence of war crimes in Ukraine
Why responsibility is important for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky furiously denounced Amnesty International’s report released on Thursday, accusing the organization of trying to “shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim”.
“If you give manipulative reports,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video speech, “then you share responsibility for people’s deaths with them.”
Asked by Reuters news agency about the controversy over its latest report and the resignation of its Ukraine country director, Amnesty said on Saturday it was preparing a further statement.
CBC News contacted the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine to inquire about any investigation into possible violations of international law by Ukrainian fighters. A response was not received by the time of publication.
Global Affairs Canada would not say whether Canadian officials have pressured Ukraine to investigate allegations that its forces violated international law. She said Canada is “unwavering” in its support for Ukraine against Russia’s aggression and intends to “ensure that all those who are complicit in these atrocious crimes and illegal war are held accountable.”
Although Russia is unlikely to investigate its own atrocities, Kersten of the University of the Fraser Valley said it is “in Ukraine’s best interest” to investigate possible violations by its forces for the sake of what happens when the conflict ends.
“It is more difficult to live side by side [after the war]when you know that in the other’s community there are perpetrators who have not been held accountable in any meaningful way, nor has it been acknowledged that there was wrongdoing.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/ukraine-russia-war-investigations-1.6541732
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- One of four Muslim men killed in potentially Albuquerque-related killings is considered a ‘brilliant public servant’ August 7, 2022
- Sunak slams Trusss’ starry-eyed boosterism as clashes over economy continue August 7, 2022
- Putin-Erdogan: improving our political and economic relations August 7, 2022
- Health officials live a fine line as monkeypox spreads within LGBT community August 7, 2022
- Arizona man details monkeypox diagnosis as cases rise in country August 7, 2022