Amnesty International’s assessment sparks outrage over Ukrainian civilians





About 30,000 to 40,000 people of Lysychansks pre-war population of about 100,000 people were understood to have stayed behind, ensuring that Ukrainian forces sometimes shared residential buildings and other structures with civilians, many of whom hoped for their loss. Updated August 7, 2022, 2:00 PM ET The Russians have bombed the school, the technical school, the Silpo store and more, said Mykhailo, a resident of an apartment complex in Lysychansk, who gave only his first name to avoid retaliation. Everywhere the Ukrainian military settlement is being bombed and everything is being destroyed. Russian officials claim they do not attack civilian areas, but Ukrainian and international investigators say they have incontrovertible evidence to the contrary. And Ukrainian politicians and human rights defenders, as well as international scholars, have argued that Ukrainian soldiers have been forced largely to defend territory under Russian attack. The complete absence of any position, equipment or even a single soldier near a school, hospital, kindergarten, church or museum will not protect them from Russian air strikes, artillery, tanks, incendiary munitions or tapes, said Roman Avramenko , the director of the NGO TruthHounds, which investigates war crimes, wrote on Facebook. The presence of civilians never stopped the Russians from attacking these facilities. Others pointed to the well-documented atrocities the Russian military has committed in urban areas. In hundreds of occupied cities, towns and villages, what we saw in Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel is happening now, said Olha Reshetylova of the Media Initiative for Human Rights, a Ukrainian advocacy organization, referring to the suburbs of Kyiv that have become synonym of barbarian. Therefore, I do not want the Ukrainian army to leave my city.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/07/world/europe/amnesty-international-ukraine-russia-war-crimes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos