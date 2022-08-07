Amnesty International’s Oksana Pokalchuk resigns over Ukraine report





Comment on this story Comment The head of Amnesty International in Ukraine said she was leaving her job after the human rights organization published a report critical of Ukraine’s military, sparking backlash among Ukrainian officials who said it was unfairly victim-blaming the war. Russia. Oksana Pokalchuk, who had led the organizations efforts in Ukraine, said in a Facebook post post announcing her resignation that it was another loss that the war has cost me. She said though she was proud of the work Amnesty International did to highlight Russian war crimes report released last week, which claimed that Ukrainian combat tactics put civilians at risk became a point of conflict between staff in the Ukrainian office and the larger organization. Pokalchuk said the organization’s staff in Ukraine had pushed Amnesty International to allow Ukraine’s Defense Ministry to respond to the report’s findings before it was published, but that the organization gave Ukrainian officials too little time to respond. As a result, albeit unwillingly, the organization created material that appeared to support Russian narratives, she said. Seeking to protect civilians, this study has become a tool of Russian propaganda. What are war crimes and is Russia committing them in Ukraine? Amnesty International had said that Ukrainian forces have put civilians at risk by setting up bases and operating weapons systems in residential areas, including schools and hospitals. The organization said it had found evidence of Ukrainian forces launching attacks from inside residential areas, as well as basing themselves on civilian buildings in 19 towns and villages in the regions. The report also said the violations in no way justify Russia’s indiscriminate attacks. Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from complying with international humanitarian law, said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary-general, in a statement accompanying the report. Callamard has before said Russia was violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and challenging the global security architecture, calling the invasion the worst disaster in recent European history. The report sparked a backlash from Ukrainian officials. President Volodymyr Zelensky, in remarks on Saturday evening, criticized the very telling silence from Amnesty International on the alleged Russian attacks on a nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Zelensky said that this once again shows the manipulative selectivity of this organization. Responding to Pokalchuks resignation, Callamard praised her significant achievements in human rights, adding: We are sorry to hear that she is leaving the organization, but we respect her decision and wish her well. The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Pokalchuks’ complaints. Callamard tweeted Friday in response to criticism, calling out Ukrainian and Russian social media mobs and trolls for attacking Amnesty’s investigations. This is called war propaganda, disinformation, disinformation, she wrote, saying criticism would not damage our impartiality or change the facts. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba he answereddisputing the comments of mobs and trolls and saying the report distorts reality, draws false moral equivalence between aggressor and victim, and increases Russia’s disinformation efforts. On Thursday, after the report was released, Zelensky said Amnesty International was trying to pardon the terrorist state and shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim. Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has written on Twitter that people’s lives are the priority for Ukraine, so we are evacuating residents of frontline cities. Ukrainian regional and federal officials throughout the war have called for civilians to be evacuated from cities where heavy fighting was or was expected to occur. Podolyak said Russia was trying to discredit the Ukrainian military for Western audiences. It is a shame, he writes, that an organization like Amnesty International is participating in this disinformation and propaganda campaign.

