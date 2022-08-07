International: Off the Shelf Video Podcast – Sustainability and Green Innovation





short Consumers are demanding more from their brands and increasingly base their purchasing decisions on the sustainability of products and companies. In response, consumer goods and retail industry group Baker McKenzie has produced the ‘CG&R and Sustainability Video Talk Series’ in which experts provide short practical insights into some of the legal considerations companies need to bear in mind when undertaking green innovation. . In the first episode of the series, Eva-Maria Strobelpartner in Zurich, and Renata Amaralpartner at Trench Rossi Watanabe in Sao Paulo, discuss the role that intellectual property can play in helping brands on their sustainability journey. Increasingly, consumers are basing their purchasing decisions and brand loyalty on the sustainability of products and companies, forcing consumer-facing companies to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices into their operations and strategies. them and increase transparency around these practices. For a company to meet its sustainability goals, a host of factors must come into play, including behavioral change, challenging or even disrupting existing practices and supply chains, and technological innovation. Intellectual property (IP) rights can support green innovation by providing a competitive advantage. Any patented inventions or innovations protected by trade secrets are assets, which can be commercialized to generate income and at the same time contribute to global sustainability goals by allowing others to benefit from the innovation. Green innovation poses a number of IP challenges, such as: Finding a trademark that is distinctive and conveys the green message in a way that cannot be considered “greenwashing”.

Ensuring that any advertising and marketing communications comply with consumer protection legislation and do not mislead the public.

Carefully negotiating contracts with third-party data and analytics software providers to ensure that the data, which is used to substantiate the company’s green claims, is reliable or warranted by the third-party provider .

Carefully considering all IP rights arising from multiple parties collaborating on green innovation, such as licensing of existing IP rights, ownership of new IP developed during the collaboration, and the rights of the parties to use the results of the cooperation.

Understanding the IP rights that protect the various components of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, which are used to increase the speed and accuracy of data analytics and to implement new related technologies, in order to encourage the development and the use of AI and machine learning. For more practical legal insights on key issues affecting consumer goods and retail businesses in incorporating ESG practices into their operations and strategies, tune in to Baker McKenzie Out of the Raft video chat series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalcompliancenews.com/2022/08/07/international-off-the-shelf-video-podcast-sustainability-and-green-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos