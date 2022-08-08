India Thrash West Indies By 88 Runs, Win Series 4-1

Shreyas Iyer returned to form with a knock of 64 as the spinners took all 10 wickets as India recorded another lopsided 88-run win over West Indies to wrap up the five-match T20 International series with a 4-all sweep. -1 margin in Lauderhill, Florida.

It was Iyer’s half-century and useful contributions from Deepak Hooda (38 off 25 balls) and skipper Hardik Pandya (28 off 16 balls) that took India to 188 for 7 in 20 overs after being put into bat.

Pandya then handed the new ball to Axar Patel (3-1-15-3), who quickly removed makeshift opener Jason Holder (0), Shamarah Brooks (13) and Devon Thomas (10) in three off-arm balls in a track where the balls were stopped and caught by the surface.

West Indies were all out for 100 runs inside 16 overs as one of the slowest bilateral T20I series came to an end although India won’t complain that they had ticked most of the boxes.

Once Kuldeep Yadav (4-1-12-3) caught rival skipper Nicholas Pooran (3) as a bullet forward with a flighted delivery, there was no way West Indies could have staged a comeback on a track that was not easy for him. collision.

It started to slow down with time and despite the resistance of Shimron Hetmyer (56 off 35 balls), it was never going to be enough as the Caribbean batting line-up never had the wherewithal to deal with the quality of the Indian spinners.

Ravi Bishnoi (2.4-0-16-4) also got into the act and snapped his share of wickets as India’s spin troika varied their length and pace with ease to keep the Windies batsmen on tenterhooks.

But the day belonged to Iyer, who was able to release the pressure piled on him with a blistering knock as the Indian side, even without its regular top order, scored above par on a sluggish track.

Team captain Hardik Pandya played a nice little performance to improve the score in the end with 18 runs from the penultimate over bowled by Jason Holder.

Due to lightning near the stadium, the match was interrupted for 15 minutes after 14.3 overs when India were well settled at 135 for three.

After failing in the first three matches and falling from the fourth, Iyer not only performed admirably in an unfamiliar position as an opener but also won his ‘battle within the battle’ with Deepak Hooda, who was equally impressive during his stay in the crease. .

The Iyer-Hooda duo added 76 runs in just 7.1 overs and their partnership was nothing short of amazing with four sixes (two each) hit between them apart from a flurry of fours.

The matches played the day before the Asia Cup team selection will certainly leave Iyer in a much better mental space even though he will surely miss out on the first XI spot when all the ‘boys come big ones’.

Most of his eight fours and two sixes were all sweetly timed shots.

Ishan Kishan (11 off 13 balls) failed to make it count and opportunities will be rare in the next couple of months for the undersized Jharkhand darling.

Iyer faced Dominic Drakes with a couple of boundaries, while Hooda played a delightful little shot over Keemo Paul’s wicket.

It was Odean Smith’s eighth over where Iyer bowled six back-to-back sixes — a cut over point and a lofted drive over extra cover.

Off the first delivery from leg-spinner Hayden Walsh, Hooda hit a picturesque inside-out six over extra cover.

However, the Indian innings was the highlight of Hooda’s drive over Obed McCoy’s head.

In fact, the Baroda man would be a little disappointed as he showed good intent as he tried to slot a Walsh half-tracker into the cow stands, but it was the string winds blowing from the opposite direction that proved to be his undoing.

Iyer departed soon after as he tried to pull a low wide full toss from Jason Holder but only managed to provide a simple return catch in the end.