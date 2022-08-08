Statement on the publication of a press release on the combat tactics of Ukraine





Amnesty International deeply regrets the concern and anger that our press release on the fighting tactics of the Ukrainian military has caused. Since the start of the Russian occupation in February 2022, Amnesty International has rigorously documented and reported on war crimes and violations committed in Ukraine, speaking to hundreds of victims and survivors whose stories illuminate the brutal reality of Russia’s war of aggression . We have challenged the world to show its solidarity with Ukrainians through concrete actions, and we will continue to do so. Amnesty International’s priority in this and every conflict is to ensure the protection of civilians; indeed, that was our sole objective when we published this latest piece of research. While we fully stand by our findings, we regret the pain caused and would like to clarify a few key points. In our press release, we documented how in all 19 towns and villages we visited, we found instances where Ukrainian forces were stationed right next to where civilians lived, thus putting them at risk from Russian fire. We made this assessment based on the rules of international humanitarian law (IHL), which require all parties to a conflict to avoid locating, to the maximum extent possible, military objectives in or near densely populated areas. The laws of war exist in part to protect civilians, and Amnesty International therefore urges governments to enforce them. This does not mean that Amnesty International holds Ukrainian forces responsible for violations committed by Russian forces, nor that the Ukrainian military is not taking appropriate precautions elsewhere in the country. We must be very clear: Nothing we documented Ukrainian forces doing in any way justifies Russian violations. Only Russia is responsible for the violations it has committed against Ukrainian civilians. Amnesty’s work over the past six months and our many announcements and reports on Russia’s violations and war crimes reflect their scale and the weight of their impact on civilians. Amnesty International wrote to the Ukrainian government detailing our findings on 29 July. In our letter, we included GPS coordinates and other sensitive information about locations, including schools and hospitals, where we had documented Ukrainian forces being based among civilians. We did not make this information public in our press release because of the security risks it would pose to both Ukrainian forces and the civilians we interviewed. Amnesty International is not trying to give detailed instructions to the Ukrainian military as to how they should act, but we call on the relevant authorities to fully respect their international humanitarian obligations. Amnesty International’s priority will always be to ensure that civilian lives and human rights are protected during conflict.

