International news headline 06/08/2022 | Khilafeti.com

Titles:

Bank of England Bailey warns Great Britain in the face of very large inflation shock

The Taliban say they have no information on Al Qaeda chief Zawahiri in Afghanistan

China suspends cooperation with the US on a number of issues after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Bank of England Bailey warns Great Britain in the face of very large inflation shock

The Bank of England on Thursday defended its decision to raise interest rates at the fastest clip in 27 years, saying the UK faces a very big hit to inflation. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said the risks of high inflation becoming sustainable had increased since the Bank’s previous meeting in June, prompting it to take stronger action. They were facing a very big hit to inflation, Bailey told CNBC’s Joumanna Bercetche. Our action today was very, very clear [that] we think we need to take stronger action. The BOE raised interest rates on Thursday by 50 basis points, pushing borrowing costs to 1.75% in an ongoing effort to curb rising inflation. He also issued a dire outlook for UK economic growth, predicting the country will enter recession from the fourth quarter of 2022, with the downturn expected to last for five quarters. The central bank has faced criticism for not acting sooner and more aggressively to tackle runaway inflation. But Bailey insisted on Thursday that many of the inflationary shocks facing the UK economy were external and unexpected, particularly Russia’s war in Ukraine and its damaging impact on energy prices. We don’t do hindsight politics, Bailey said. The war in Ukraine is not something that was predicted or honestly could have been predicted. [Source: CNBC].

Britain’s exit from the EU has made it difficult for the government to recover in the post-Covid world, as the country is heading for stagflation. It is very likely that the Central Bank will have to raise interest rates much higher to bring inflation under control and this will be accompanied by very weak growth.

The Taliban say they have no information on Al Qaeda chief Zawahiri in Afghanistan

The Taliban said on Thursday they had no knowledge of Ayman al-Zawahiris presence in Afghanistan, days after US President Joe Biden announced the killing of al Qaeda chiefs in a drone strike in Kabul. Zawahiri’s killing is the biggest blow to al Qaeda since US special forces killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 and calls into question the Taliban’s pledge not to harbor militant groups. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about the arrival and stay of Ayman al-Zawahiris in Kabul, the Taliban said in an official statement, the first time the Taliban mentioned his name since Biden’s announcement. Zawahiri was believed to be responsible for directing al Qaeda operations, including the 9/11 attacks, and served as bin Laden’s personal physician. A senior US administration official said the 71-year-old Egyptian was on the balcony of a three-storey house in the Afghan capital when he was hit by two Hellfire missiles early on Sunday. The Taliban’s carefully worded statement on Thursday neither confirmed his presence in Afghanistan nor acknowledged his death. The leadership of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan has instructed the intelligence agencies to conduct a comprehensive and serious investigation, he said. The fact that America invaded our territory and violated all international principles, we strongly condemn this action once again. If such action is repeated, the responsibility for any consequences will be on the United States of America. The Taliban reiterated in their statement that there was no threat to any country from Afghan soil. They called on Washington to stick to the Doha pact signed in February 2020, which paved the way for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, ending two decades of US-led military intervention in the country. Announcing Zawahiri’s death on Tuesday, Biden declared that justice had been served to the families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks in the US. Sunday’s drone strike was the first known over-the-horizon attack by the US on a target in Afghanistan since Washington withdrew its forces from the country on August 31 last year, days after the Taliban returned to power. The home targeted in the attack is in Sherpur, one of Kabul’s wealthiest neighborhoods, with several villas occupied by high-ranking Taliban officials and commanders. [Source: Dawn]

It is hard to believe that the Taliban along with Pakistan were not complicit in killing Zawahiri. The drone strike requires ground personnel to track and confirm the target before and after the drone strike. For this to happen in a home of high-ranking Taliban officials underlines that the Taliban had a hand in the killing. Additionally, the drone needs a base to fly or a safe air corridor. It appears that Pakistan gave this in exchange for IMF payments. The day after Zawahiri’s assassination, the IMF confirmed it would pay Pakistan.

China suspends cooperation with the US on a number of issues after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have plunged into further uncertainty after China severed ties with the US over a range of critical issues from climate crisis talks to dialogue between their militaries following a visit to Taiwan earlier this week by the speaker of the US House of Representatives. Nancy Pelosi. The announcement of the series of countermeasures came as Beijing staged a second day of massive military exercises around the island of Taiwan and also announced sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family members for what it called her vicious and provocative actions. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it had scrambled planes to warn of the departure of 49 Chinese aircraft in its air defense zone on Friday, and a total of 68 Chinese military aircraft and 13 navy ships had carried out missions. The Foreign Ministry in Taipei also reported that it had detected a large number of attempted cyber attacks against its website during Thursday and Friday morning. With tensions high in the Taiwan Strait, China said on Friday it was canceling some efforts to keep communication channels open between Chinese and US military commanders. They included efforts to coordinate air and naval operations to prevent inadvertent explosions, for example, by warships operating close together at sea. Bilateral talks and cooperation on issues including the climate emergency, repatriation of illegal immigrants, counter-narcotics and legal aid in criminal matters were suspended. The White House said it had summoned China’s ambassador to Washington to condemn Beijing’s irresponsible behavior over Taiwan. A Chinese embassy official in Washington said the only way out of the crisis was for the US to correct its mistakes and eliminate the heavy impact of Pelosi’s visit. Analysts say the ban on some of the bilateral activities, particularly those related to the military, threatens to break what the White House calls a buffer between the two countries, which could prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. These measures will reduce the chances of the US and China finding a much-needed modus vivendi, said Zeno Leoni, a defense expert at Kings College London. The two most powerful countries are now unable to talk to each other in a productive way. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told an ASEAN meeting of senior diplomats on Friday that China’s response was blatantly provocative. The fact is that the visit of the speakers was peaceful. There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and escalating military response, Blinken said. Huiyao Wang, founder of the Beijing-based Center on China and Globalization and an adviser to the Chinese government, said China saw Pelosi’s visit as evidence that Washington had already breached the fence. He said Beijing regards the Taiwan issue as the ultimate red line for bilateral relations, and her visit would encourage other politicians to visit Taiwan in the future. [Source: The Guardian]

After Russia’s involvement in Ukraine, the US seeks to do the same with China over Taiwan. Pelosi’s visit marks an escalation by the US to encourage China to take military action in Taiwan. At the same time, the US is using Russia and China to weaken Europe and make it more dependent on US security. For example, the German economy is on the brink of collapse as it struggles to replace gas from Russia, and its stance to support the US over Taiwan is bound to invite retaliation from China’s largest export market, Germany. All these measures are aimed at enabling America to reassert its global supremacy after the disastrous Trump years.