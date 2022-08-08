Ukraine’s Zelensky calls for a stronger international response to Russian “nuclear terror”.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a stronger international response to what he called “Russian nuclear terror” after the recent bombings at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station. News direction: Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of being responsible for the bombings, which damaged a power line and forced one of the plant’s three reactors to shut down. Reuters reported. The attack, which also damaged a nitrogen-oxygen station and another building, did not result in any radiological leakage, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. in a press release Saturday.

Energoatom, the Ukrainian nuclear power operator, accused Russia of carrying out the attack in a Telegram poststressing that an employee was injured as a result. State of the game: Russian forces seized the plant in March and have held it and surrounding areas ever since, although the plant is still being kept operational by its Ukrainian employees. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of launching attacks from the plant and storing weapons inside it, while Russia claims Ukrainian forces are targeting the plant. CNN.

The UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement intelligence update on Friday that Russian forces operating in areas near the plant have launched attacks on Ukrainian-held territory nearby, taking advantage of the plant’s “protected status” to “reduce the risk to their equipment and personnel from nighttime Ukrainian attacks.” What they say: Zelensky posted on Twitter on Sunday that he had the president of the European Council Charles Michel about the situation in Zaporizhzhia. “Russian nuclear terrorism requires a stronger response from the international community’s sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel,” he wrote. “The EU condemns the Russian military activities around #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant. This is a serious and irresponsible violation of nuclear safety rules and another example of Russia’s disregard for international norms,” ​​Michel said. posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, said in a statement On Saturday he was “extremely concerned” about the shelling at the plant, which he said “underscores the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/08/07/zelensky-russia-nuclear-plant-shelling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos