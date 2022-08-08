Bullet Train Takes $62.5M Global Debut; $1.35B Gun Cannons WW – Deadline

Refresh for the latest…: Coming in just ahead of pre-weekend predictions, Sony Bullet train was pulled in 57 overseas markets for one 32.4 million dollars international launch of cashiers. When domestic launch is included, global debut is 62.5 million dollars.

The Brad Pitt starrer went on to the biggest overseas opening for a non-IP studio film since then Tenetand is being tracked similarly to Murder on the Orient Express AND Kingsman: The Secret Service.

As with Stateside, audience response is beating critical scores overseas, and there are still some key markets to come as the holidays continue.

This is an important weekend given Bullet train it’s the last big tent of the summer studio. Since May, we’ve been spoiled with almost weekly milestones in several titles, and especially how Top Gun: Maverick has continued to defy the laws of gravity.

Before we dig deeper Bullet trains results overseas, let’s take a beat and note this Jurassic World Dominion became the winner no. 2 worldwide for 2022 (helped by China where few others have had access). JWD is second behind Top Gun: Maverick which has exceeded 1.35 billion dollars (without China). Thor: Love and Thunder (also sans China) is basically at $700 million.

Now it comes Bullet train, which has a chance to do well. We hear some of the individual characters are helping to drive certain markets outside of the older demo (think Bad Bunny in Latin America). Let’s see what happens as there are still markets to come amid the next few quiet weeks in the latter part of the summer – which is devoid of big new releases from the studios (Uni/Focus’ not will be new offshore next week, though). Outside of the studios, local titles have helped the overall buzz for movies, though some of that is happening in China where relations with the US soured further last week.

ABOUT Bullet trainthe overseas game was directed by uk with a start of $3.5 million, followed by France and $3.1 million, Mexico offering $3 million, Australia returning to $2.2 million and Saudi Arabia 1.9 million dollars.

Other market debuts include United Arab Emiratesit is 1.3 million dollars. Germanyis 1.5 million dollars, Spainis 1.4 million dollars and Taiwanit is 1.3 million dollars. The IMAX share of the global bow is $4.1 million.

Main markets yet to be released: South Korea (24-Aug), Italy (25-Aug) and Japan (1-Sep).

MINIONS: GRU RISE

Elsewhere, Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru had a strong hold, down 42% in its 7th offshore frame for a 15.9 million dollars weekends in 80 markets. Total overseas is now 423.3 million dollars ABOUT $757.9 global. Internationally, the origin story is performing in line with Minions AND Despicable Me 3 at the same launch point.

The best holding market this session was korea where there is plenty of great local competition. The latest amount to date is $14.6 million to surpass the lifetime of the first Minions and spirit, making this the biggest Hollywood animation release of the pandemic (in revalued dollars). IN Australiawhere Grew released early, it is now the top-grossing film of the entire franchise at $28.3 million.

Other notable markets include uk ($44 million), Brazil ($28.3 million), Germany ($26.1 million) and Japan AND France each with $20 million. Italy will still be released later this month.

Warner Bros. DC League Of Super-Pets coaxed another 11.4 million dollars this weekend in 67 markets (-41% retention). Cume offshore is now 38.3 million dollars with the worldwide report on 83.4 million dollars. Particularly strong market declines included Germany (-23%), Colombia (-27%), France (-29%), Poland (-30%) and Mexico (-39%).

Netherlands opened with $575K on 192 screens, tops Light year with 40% and Beauty with 33%. The main markets to date are uk ($7.6 million), Mexico ($4.3 million), France ($3 million), Spain ($2.1 million) and Germany ($1.8 million). Korea and Taiwan release the dogs next weekend.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is on its way to an estimated $700 million worldwide 699 million dollars Until Sunday. Last session, she had already passed Thor: Ragnarok as the lead picture of the four-title franchise (based on current rates and excluding Russia and China). Internationally, gross is 382.8 million dollars in 48 material markets, including this weekend’s 11.1 million dollarsa 50% drop from the previous frame.

Among major markets, the Taika Waititi-directed entry is still no. 1 in Italy and no. 2 in France and Australia.

Top 5 markets are uk ($40.3 million), Australia ($28.6 million), Mexico ($27.5 million), korea ($22.6 million) and Brazil ($21.2 million).

Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick there’s still heat on those engines with a 28% drop internationally for a 10.3 million dollars weekend (11th) in 64 markets. Cume offshore is now 690 million dollars ABOUT 1,352.5 million dollars global.

Holds are still strong overseas for Tom Cruise’s rogue. of uk has reached a stratospheric $96.2 million with Japan (down only 12% from last session) now at $78.7 million and korea to 61 million dollars. Australia has collected $60.9 million and France $51.6 million. Especially in Australia, TGM is the #3 highest-grossing film of all time, behind Avatar AND Star Wars: The Force Awakens to sit down Avengers: Endgame which held the post since 2019.

Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion passed this weekend Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness to become Hollywood’s second-biggest release of 2022 worldwide. The global finish until Sunday is 960.1 million dollars including 588.2 million dollars abroad. The last digit puts it in line with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at the same point and excluding China and Russia. The international weekend was 6.2 million dollars in 86 markets.

The biggest markets to date are China ($157.4 million), uk ($41.7 million), France ($28.4 million), Germany ($23.3 million) and Japan ($20.2 million).

