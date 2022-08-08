Amnesty regrets the concern and anger caused by the Ukraine report Russia-Ukraine war news





A controversial report alleging Ukraine’s military violations of international law prompted the head of Amnesty Ukraine to resign in protest.

Amnesty International said it deeply regrets the distress and anger caused after it claimed Ukrainian forces were violating international law by exposing civilians to Russian fire. The rights group said we fully stand by our findings, but stressed that nothing we documented Ukrainian forces doing in any way justifies Russian violations. Amnesty caused outrage in Ukraine with the publication of ea report on Thursday that accused the military of endangering civilians by setting up bases in schools and hospitals and launching counterattacks from heavily populated areas. The head of Amnesty’s office in Ukraine, Oksana Pokalchuk, resigned in protest, accusing the rights organization of Kremlin propaganda. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the group tried to shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim. Amnesty’s report lists incidents in which Ukrainian forces appear to have put civilians at risk in 19 towns and villages in the Kharkiv, Donbas and Mykolaiv regions. In its statement on Sunday, the rights group refused to back down from that assessment. [Amnesty] found cases where Ukrainian forces were stationed near where civilians lived, thereby putting them at risk from Russian fire, he said. We made this assessment based on the rules of international humanitarian law, which require all parties to a conflict to avoid establishing, to the maximum extent possible, military objectives in or near densely populated areas. However, Amnesty acknowledged the scale of the backlash its report had caused. “Amnesty International deeply regrets the concern and anger that our press release on the fighting tactics of the Ukrainian military has caused,” she said. Since Russia invaded in February, Amnesty said it interviewed hundreds of Ukrainian victims whose stories illuminate the brutal reality of Russia’s war of aggression. We have challenged the world to show its solidarity with Ukrainians through concrete actions, and we will continue to do so. Amnesty’s former head of Ukraine, Pokalchuk, spoke to Al Jazeera about war crimes in July. Amnesty International has investigated and documented alleged war crimes abuses by Russia and Russian-backed forces, as well as the Ukrainian armed forces, it noted at the time.

