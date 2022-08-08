Live News Updates: Hong Kong shortens hotel quarantine for international arrivals to 3 days

This week offers one of Africa’s most important votes this year, as Kenyans head to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new president.

The contest is between incumbent Deputy President William Ruto, 55, and Raila Odinga, a 77-year-old veteran of such campaigns, now in his fifth bid for the top job. Relations with China, which has invested heavily in the country in recent decades, raising concerns among Kenyans, has become a key battleground for the campaign.

The usual rule of advantage for the incumbent has been reversed after Ruto clashed with incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta, who has in turn thrown his weight behind Odinga. As a result, the competition is now open, according to FTs Africa editor David Pilling. Further FT commentary on the Kenya poll, which will also include elections for parliament and 47 local assemblies, will be posted as the results are released.

Attention will also turn this week (once again) to an earlier poll of significance: the 2020 US presidential election. Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor turned personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, is ordered by a New York judge to testify Tuesday before a grand jury investigating efforts by Trump supporters to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.

It’s an indication of the threat the Georgia grand jury probe poses to Trump and those around him, more than some believe the Jan. 6 congressional committee probe into the 2021 Capitol attack.

In other news, the UK’s Summer of Discontent over post-lockout pay prices will take place this week with up to 120 Red Funnel staff on the Isle of Wight ferry kicking things off with a walkout on Tuesday. More than 1,000 workers at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon ​​Borough Council, one of Northern Ireland’s largest local authorities, will go on strike on Wednesday, affecting waste collection, planning and services. free time.

Glasgow Subway workers plan to go on strike Strathclyde Partnership for Transport via FT

On Friday it will be the turn of Glasgow Underground workers, a particular concern for Rangers fans on a match day, followed by (another) national rail strike by Aslef train drivers on nine rail companies on Saturday.

On the bright side, and goodness knows we need it, Tuesday kicks off the British school exam results season with Scottish students hoping for news that they have the required grades at top and top levels to secure university and college places.

This has been the first year students have taken exams since the pandemic, so expect this to be discussed as a factor in whatever grades students receive. It will also be a chance for a school report on the performance of the Scottish National parties that run education north of the border.

Economic data

The main economic news this week will be inflation data from the US and China, plus the UK’s first hit on its Q2 gross domestic product figure.

We can also get some indication of the future movement of fuel prices with the monthly oil market reports from the Energy Information Administration and OPEC. The increased likelihood of a recession and, as a result, oil demand concerns will have an impact on these updates, despite supply remaining very tight.

Companies

Like the holiday fade, the rush of corporate earnings announcements is fading for another season. The dominant theme will be insurance companies, providing further evidence of the damage inflation has done to the sector, particularly motor insurers, as the price of parts and other claims costs rise sharply.

After July profit warnings for Direct Line and Sabre, all eyes will be on Admirals’ half-year results on Wednesday to see if its profitability and guidance can withstand the inflationary threat.

Other notable players are Aviva and Zurich. These will provide more evidence of how the largest and most diverse groups are faring in a period of rising interest rates and a worsening economic outlook, says my colleague, the FT’s insurance correspondent Ian Smith.

Read next week’s full calendar here