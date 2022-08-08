International
Live News Updates: Hong Kong shortens hotel quarantine for international arrivals to 3 days
This week offers one of Africa’s most important votes this year, as Kenyans head to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new president.
The contest is between incumbent Deputy President William Ruto, 55, and Raila Odinga, a 77-year-old veteran of such campaigns, now in his fifth bid for the top job. Relations with China, which has invested heavily in the country in recent decades, raising concerns among Kenyans, has become a key battleground for the campaign.
The usual rule of advantage for the incumbent has been reversed after Ruto clashed with incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta, who has in turn thrown his weight behind Odinga. As a result, the competition is now open, according to FTs Africa editor David Pilling. Further FT commentary on the Kenya poll, which will also include elections for parliament and 47 local assemblies, will be posted as the results are released.
Attention will also turn this week (once again) to an earlier poll of significance: the 2020 US presidential election. Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor turned personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, is ordered by a New York judge to testify Tuesday before a grand jury investigating efforts by Trump supporters to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.
It’s an indication of the threat the Georgia grand jury probe poses to Trump and those around him, more than some believe the Jan. 6 congressional committee probe into the 2021 Capitol attack.
In other news, the UK’s Summer of Discontent over post-lockout pay prices will take place this week with up to 120 Red Funnel staff on the Isle of Wight ferry kicking things off with a walkout on Tuesday. More than 1,000 workers at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, one of Northern Ireland’s largest local authorities, will go on strike on Wednesday, affecting waste collection, planning and services. free time.
On Friday it will be the turn of Glasgow Underground workers, a particular concern for Rangers fans on a match day, followed by (another) national rail strike by Aslef train drivers on nine rail companies on Saturday.
On the bright side, and goodness knows we need it, Tuesday kicks off the British school exam results season with Scottish students hoping for news that they have the required grades at top and top levels to secure university and college places.
This has been the first year students have taken exams since the pandemic, so expect this to be discussed as a factor in whatever grades students receive. It will also be a chance for a school report on the performance of the Scottish National parties that run education north of the border.
Economic data
The main economic news this week will be inflation data from the US and China, plus the UK’s first hit on its Q2 gross domestic product figure.
We can also get some indication of the future movement of fuel prices with the monthly oil market reports from the Energy Information Administration and OPEC. The increased likelihood of a recession and, as a result, oil demand concerns will have an impact on these updates, despite supply remaining very tight.
Companies
Like the holiday fade, the rush of corporate earnings announcements is fading for another season. The dominant theme will be insurance companies, providing further evidence of the damage inflation has done to the sector, particularly motor insurers, as the price of parts and other claims costs rise sharply.
After July profit warnings for Direct Line and Sabre, all eyes will be on Admirals’ half-year results on Wednesday to see if its profitability and guidance can withstand the inflationary threat.
Other notable players are Aviva and Zurich. These will provide more evidence of how the largest and most diverse groups are faring in a period of rising interest rates and a worsening economic outlook, says my colleague, the FT’s insurance correspondent Ian Smith.
Read next week’s full calendar here
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/dd440dd6-bedd-4240-b9e8-0501ccf5313e
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Meijer warns Democrats that boosting Trump-backed candidates could backfire August 8, 2022
- All states had a role in fighting Covid, federal structure is a model for the world: PM Modi August 8, 2022
- Pirate Sites Using Twitch to Stream TV Shows Under Investigation in Hollywood *TorrentFreak August 8, 2022
- Turkish president cracks down on creative freedom ahead of election August 8, 2022
- Magnum PI actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 | New August 8, 2022