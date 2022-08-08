Hong Kong cuts hotel COVID quarantine to 3 days for arrivalsExBulletin







Kin Cheung/AP HONG KONG Hong Kong will reduce mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from one week, the city’s leader said on Monday. The southern Chinese city remains one of the few countries in the world, along with mainland China, that requires a quarantine to protect against travelers spreading COVID-19 to the local population. The policy that takes effect on Friday will be Hong Kong’s shortest quarantine for arrivals since the start of the pandemic. Hong Kong leader John Lee said arriving travelers must quarantine for three days in a designated hotel, then undergo four days of medical surveillance during which their movements will be restricted through the use of a health code system . Lee said the new policy of only three days in quarantine was made after scientific evidence and data were analyzed to control risk factors. “We also have to balance the risks against the economic activities and social life of (people in) Hong Kong,” Lee said. “(The data) gives us an indication that the risk factor of people who have completed the three-day quarantine at a given hotel … is actually no more than the level of risk of transmission in the community,” he said. The changes to the COVID-19 policies come despite a spike in daily infections, which city health officials warn could double to 8,000 in the coming weeks. During their week of quarantine and surveillance, travelers will also need to be regularly tested for COVID-19 and those who are infected must remain in isolation. Those who test negative can use public transport and enter shopping malls and markets, but cannot enter bars and amusement parks or visit nursing homes, schools and certain medical facilities. For most of the pandemic, Hong Kong has imposed some of the strictest entry restrictions in the world for COVID-19. At one point, Hong Kong called for up to 21 days of mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers and a “circuit breaker” mechanism that would stop flights from certain airlines to the city if they import too many COVID-19 cases. These measures have devastated the city’s tourism industry and disrupted business travel to a city known as an international financial center and a business hub. Since the start of the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of residents have left Hong Kong. Many companies have also moved to places like Singapore where quarantine-free travel has resumed.

