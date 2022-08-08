International Holiday Day in Colorado Springs





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. It was a clash of cultures at the Feast Day hosted by St. Dominic Catholic Church, which was about bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together. “I am happy when the community is happy,” said Fr. Ricardo Rosales, pastor of St. Dominic Catholic Church. This is one of the main themes of this holiday. “We have military families and spouses that come from all over the world, many parts of the world and end up here in the Fort Carson area,” said Eliana Murphy-Ellis of the Catholic church. This is one of the reasons why the event took an international pace. And, because of the diverse community, many people from different backgrounds cooked at home and donated food for the day of celebration. “He’s Puerto Rican.” Ana Martinez pointed at her husband. “I’m from Panama, the ladies there are from the Philippines, and we have people for German too.” They brought a variety of different types of food from South America such as empanadas, rice and noodles, and pollo fricassee. They also partnered with the Security Fire Department and American Medical Repsonse. “Our previous pastor, Father John Stearns… he was a former firefighter in the military and was a chaplain for one of the local police departments. He had a great relationship with our local first responders and so we’re continuing that community relationship with them,” Murphy-Ellis said. This is the first year in a while that the event went full steam ahead. As the years go by, they hope this will continue to be an event for more and more people. “It’s really exciting to see two years ago, summer, we had to cancel the festival, nothing was happening, very few people here with everything. And now to see so many people here is just very energizing and I hope to see it grow,” Murphy-Ellis said. Money raised from the food tickets will go into the church’s emergency fund, but they said it’s really all about the community.

