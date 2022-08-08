Fire at the oil factory in Cuba, 1 dead, 125 injured and 17 missing





Comment on this story Comment For two days, a thick plume of smoke poured into the air from a huge fire that started Friday at an oil plant in Matanzas, Cuba. But late Sunday, the night sky glowed an eerie shade of orange as more fuel tanks collapsed or exploded, sending people running in fear and raising concerns for a growing number of people. As of Monday morning, 125 people had been injured, 17 firefighters were missing and one responding officer was dead. At least 24 people remained hospitalizedfive of them in critical condition, officials said. The fire broke out around 7pm on Friday when lightning struck one of the crude oil storage tanks at a supertanker base in northwestern Cuba, about 55 miles east of Havana. The flames quickly spread to a second tank, causing multiple explosions. She also encouraged evacuation of nearly 5,000 people from the neighboring region, Matanzas Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo said, according to state media. But Sunday brought worsening conditions as strong winds fanned the flames, according to Cubas Ministry of Energy and Mines. As night fell over the island, the second tank that caught fire exploded and collapsed, spewing burning oil and flames into the surrounding vegetation and setting a third tank on fire. The blaze injured a reporter and two workers from Union Oil of Cuba, the country’s largest oil company, according to the agency. Now there is a third tank under risk that it caught fire, Sabines Lorenzo said, clarifying that it had not collapsed, as previous reports had indicated. Firefighters were trying to block the path of the flames early Monday, he added. Meanwhile, residents, workers and health providers have been evacuated from the area. Footage on social media showed what appeared to be a fire erupting in the sky on Sunday. People shouted Ay Dios mo! or Oh God! as they withdrew from theirs balconies. Some ran inside panic as a massive fireball turned the sky orange and emitted furnace-like heat. Night had suddenly turned into day, some said as they recorded. Right now the situation is very complex at the #Matanzas Supertanker base. The explosions keep happening. The site cannot be accessed, Ministry of Energy and Mines posted on Twitter EARLY Monday. Heavy black smoke had been seen billowing from the facility since late Friday in a plume that stretched about 93 miles west of Havana and over the sea, local weatherman said Elier Pila Farias on Twitter. Electrical storms that formed over the weekend increased the risk of toxic showers, warned the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment of Cuba. Government agency also suggested the use of masks to prevent inhalation of hazardous particles. The situation prompted the islands’ government to seek help from what it called friendly countries with experience in the oil sector. Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel thanked Venezuela, Mexico, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile on Saturday for OFFERS. That day, crews from Mexico AND Venezuela arrived to join firefighting operations. The United States also offered technical guidance, Daz-Canel said, although it is unclear whether Cuba has accepted the assistance. Relations between the United States and Cuba have been tense since the late 1950s, when Fidel Castro created a communist state allied to the Soviets. Since then, economic and trade sanctions have become the norm, although the severity of restrictions has varied with presidential administrations. Last year brought another round of sanctions after the Cuban government violently suppressed a wave of peaceful protests that were sparked by worsening living conditions on the islands, power outages, and shortages of food and medicine. However, the US embassy in Cuba noted I tweet that US law authorizes US entities and organizations to provide assistance and disaster response in Cuba. A powder keg about to explode: Long-marginalized Afro-Cubans at the forefront of island unrest But as of early Monday, crews were still struggling to control the blaze, a dire situation in a country already facing regular, several-hour power outages. The combination of broken equipment, reliance on Venezuelan oil and lack of maintenance had already destroyed Cuba’s power grid, Miami Herald reported. On Sunday the demand for electricity was much more than the capacity of nations, according to the presidential bureau. It’s still unclear how much oil was lost in the fire, but for many, the scene it produced was nothing short of unbelievable. It looks like a battlefield. I don’t even believe what my eyes are seeing, a resident of Matanzas told the American journalist Mario J. Pentn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/08/08/cuba-fire-oil-blackout/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos