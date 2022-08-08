International
China defends suspension of talks with US over Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen after arriving at the president’s office on August 3, 2022, in Taipei, Taiwan. Pelosi’s visit infuriated China, which claims the self-governing island as its own and responded by test-launching ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, as well as cutting some lines of dialogue with Washington.
Flyer | Getty Images News | Getty Images
China’s Defense Ministry on Monday defended its suspension of military talks with the United States in protest against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week, warning that Washington should face “severe consequences”.
Pelosi’s visit last week angered China, which claims the self-governing island as its own and responded by test-launching ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, as well as cutting some lines of dialogue with Washington.
“The current tense situation in the Taiwan Strait is entirely provoked and created by the US side on its own initiative, and the US side must bear full responsibility and serious consequences for this,” Defense Ministry spokesman Wu said in an online post. Qian.
“The ultimate essence cannot be broken, and communication requires sincerity,” Wu said.
Four days of unprecedented training were scheduled to end on Sunday. Chinese authorities have not officially confirmed that they have finished, amid fears by some security analysts that the situation in the Taiwan Strait, particularly near the buffer of the unofficial median line, remains tense.
About 10 warships each from China and Taiwan maneuvered closely around the line on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation who is involved with security planning.
The island’s Defense Ministry said Chinese warships, aircraft and drones had simulated attacks on the island and its navy. He said he had sent planes and ships to respond “appropriately”.
China canceled formal talks involving theater-level commands, defense policy coordination and naval military consultations on Friday after Pelosi left the region.
Pentagon, State Department and White House officials condemned the move, describing it as an irresponsible response.
China’s severing of some of its few communications links with the US military raises the risk of an accidental escalation over Taiwan at a critical time, according to security analysts and diplomats.
A US official noted that Chinese officials had not returned calls from senior Pentagon officials amid the tensions last week, but that they did not see this as a formal severance of ties with senior figures such as Defense Secretary of USA, Lloyd Austin.
Asked directly about these reports, defense ministry spokesman Wu said: “China’s relevant countermeasures are a necessary warning against the provocations of the United States and Taiwan and a legitimate defense of sovereignty and national security.”
